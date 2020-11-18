Rennes vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold this weekend after an eventful international break as Rennes take on Bordeaux at the Stade de la Route de Lorient Stadium on Friday. Rennes are yet to hit their peak this season and will want to prove a point in this game.

Bordeaux are currently in 12th place in the Ligue 1 table and have been largely inconsistent over the course of the season. The away side suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Montpellier in their previous game and need to bounce back in this game.

Rennes have not been at their best this season and will want to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. The home side is currently in third place in the Ligue 1 table and will want to keep its top-four credentials this season.

Rennes vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

Bordeaux have a surprisingly excellent record against Rennes and have won 18 matches out of a total of 41 fixtures between the two teams. Rennes have managed only 10 victories against Bordeaux and will need to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Rennes. M'Baye Niang scored a late winner on the day for Rennes but is unlikely to feature in this game.

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-D-D

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-W-L-W

Rennes vs Bordeaux Team News

Camavinga might be back for this game

Rennes

Rennes may well be able to field teenage prodigy Eduardo Camavinga in this game if the young midfielder passes his fitness test. Daniele Rugani and Faitout Maouassa are injured and have been ruled out against Bordeaux this weekend.

Injured: Daniele Rugani, Faitout Maouassa

Doubtful: Eduardo Camavinga

Suspended: None

Pablo is unavailable for this game. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Bordeaux

Bordeaux centre-back Mexer is currently injured and will be unavailable for this game. With Pablo also suspended, Laurent Koscielny is likely to take his place in the starting eleven. Samuel Kalu has returned to training with the rest of the squad but might not be risked in this game.

Injured: Mexer

Doubtful: Samuel Kalu

Suspended: Pablo

Rennes vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Dalbert Henrique, Nayef Aguerd, Damien Da Silva, Hamari Traore; Steven Nzonzi, Clement Grenier, Jonas Martin; Martin Terrier, Serhou Guirassy, Jeremy Doku

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil; Loris Benito, Laurent Koscielny, Paul Baysse, Youssouf Sabaly; Otavio, Toma Basic; Nicolas de Preville, Remi Oudin, Hartem Ben Arfa; Josh Maja

Rennes vs Bordeaux Prediction

Rennes were outclassed by considerably better opposition in their two previous games and need to return to winning ways in this game. Eduardo Camavinga's fitness is still a matter of concern for the home side but the midfielder will start if he is declared fit ahead of the game.

Bordeaux will also need to resolve their defensive issues to prevent Rennes from running away with the game. Both sides have plenty of talent in their ranks and might share the spoils in this encounter.

Prediction: Rennes 2-2 Bordeaux

