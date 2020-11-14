Reports: Real Madrid set to provide Sergio Ramos contract update on Monday

According to several reports in the Spanish media, Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos have made progress on the defender's contract extension and are likely to reveal more information ahead of Spain's UEFA Nations League clash on Tuesday.

Sergio Ramos has been one of Real Madrid's most important players over the years and has been instrumental to the Spanish club's impeccable success in Europe. Ramos is a modern-day legend at Real Madrid and his standing at the club has been accentuated by a string of successful seasons under Zinedine Zidane.

Sergio Ramos scores his 100th goal for Real Madrid 👑 pic.twitter.com/v3YuDswsLY — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 3, 2020

Real Madrid are looking to revamp their squad in the coming months and will need Sergio Ramos and the other veterans in the squad to take the club's youngsters under their wing. Real Madrid have done well over the past few years and will need a plan in place to sustain their extraordinary success both in Spain and in Europe.

Zinedine Zidane will have to determine the future of several senior members in his Real Madrid squad by the end of the season. Sergio Ramos has led his team in a proactive manner in the last few years and will want to step up to the plate yet again for Real Madrid this season.

Also Read: Cesc Fabregas claims former Arsenal teammate Jack Wilshere could have played for Real Madrid or Barcelona

Real Madrid contemplate two-year contract extension for Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is set to stay at Real Madrid

Advertisement

Real Madrid have set a precedent with their contract negotiations with senior members of the squad on several occasions in the past. The Spanish giants generally offer players above the age of 30 a standard one-year contract extension and will likely attempt to broker a similar arrangement with their captain.

Sergio Ramos, however, is a particularly special player and his massive importance to Real Madrid and their fanbase may well earn him an extended stay at the club. According to media reports, the Real Madrid captain is intent on securing a two-year contract extension and his achievements over the years are likely to hold him in good stead ahead of a series of contract negotiations.

⚪️ Real Madrid have scored 101 Champions League goals under Zinédine Zidane...



👀 Goal number 1⃣0⃣0⃣ was scored by Sergio Ramos ⚽️#UCL | @SergioRamos | @realmadriden pic.twitter.com/CuXHwHRvEu — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 10, 2020

Advertisement

Sergio Ramos is reportedly intent on retiring at Real Madrid and is likely to go down as one of the most legendary figures after his impeccable career. The Spanish defender has won several trophies at the club and will want to end his time at Real Madrid on a high.

Real Madrid have improved over the past few years with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Marcelo stepping up to the plate under Zinedine Zidane. The club's senior members have also paved the way for the club's new signings and ensured that Real Madrid remain an elite force in Europe.

Real Madrid have an excellent squad

Real Madrid have plenty of work to do to retain their La Liga title this season. With La Liga becoming increasingly competitive, the Spanish giants will have to make a few acquisitions in the upcoming transfer window.

Zinedine Zidane has suffered a few shocking defeats at the club over the past few months and will need to motivate Real Madrid's younger generation to take it up a notch in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Also Read: Netherlands 1-1 Spain: 5 Hits and Flops as European heavyweights play out intriguing tactical battle | International Friendly 2020