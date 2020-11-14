In an interview with English media publication Sportsmail, former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on Jack Wilshere and has claimed that the English midfielder could have played for some of the biggest clubs in the world at his peak.

Cesc Fabregas started his senior career at Arsenal before returning to his boyhood club Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder grew into an exceptional player under Arsene Wenger and played alongside several Arsenal youngsters before leaving the club.

Jack Wilshere rose through the ranks at Arsenal and was earmarked as one of the brightest young prospects in England during his teenage years. The talented midfielder played alongside the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie, and Samir Nasri under Arsene Wenger and was touted as the forebearer of England's glorious next generation.

In his interview, Cesc Fabregas claimed that Wilshere was one of the best players during his time at Arsenal. Fabregas formed a partnership with Wilshere in Arsenal's midfield and has now stated that the midfielder could have been a bonafide English legend.

"Jack was such a good talent, one of the most talented players I've ever played with. He was just 16 when he first came to train with us and I was like, 'Wow this guy is good, strong, sharp.' It's a big shame what has happened to him, I feel sorry because he could have been a proper English legend of the game."

Cesc Fabregas backs Arteta to succeed at Arsenal

Arteta has produced mixed results at Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas also threw his weight behind Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and has expressed his admiration for the former midfielder. Arteta has changed things for the better at Arsenal and has improved the team from a tactical point of view but his work has not been reflected by the results that his team has achieved so far.

Fabregas, however, believes that Arteta's introduction of a new sporting project at Arsenal could potentially change things for the better at the club and restore the Gunners' former glory.

"They have a new project, I believe what Mikel Arteta is doing is nice. The players are fascinated by how he came in and changed the training ground, the methodology, how he prepares for games."

Arsenal have not enjoyed the best of Premier League campaigns so far and have several problems to solve to finish in the top four this season. The Gunners have blown hot and cold under Mikel Arteta and still need to improve in the final third to compete with their rivals in England.

Many fans and pundits do believe that Mikel Arteta is taking Arsenal in the right direction, however, and Fabregas has also placed his faith in the Spaniard ahead of a gruelling season.

Arteta has several challenges to overcome

"He makes it easier for his teams to understand how to attack, how to defend - I like his ideas, all I'm hearing is positive."

Arsenal are currently in 11th place in the Premier League table and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. The Gunners are up against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds outfit next weekend and are in desperate need of a convincing victory.

