Romania vs Norway prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League is back in action this weekend as Romania take on an in-form Norway side at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Sunday. Norway have been excellent over the past few weeks and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Norway's attacking force has taken Europe by storm this season and has propelled the Scandinavian nation to the top of its group. With Austria in their UEFA Nations League group, Norway will need to take it up a notch and be decisive in their approach to this game.

Romania, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold over the past few months and will need to be consistent on the pitch this weekend. The home side blew Belarus away by a 5-3 margin this week and has a point to prove in this game.

Romania vs Norway Head-to-Head

Norway do not have a particularly good record against Romania and have won only three games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two side. Romania have managed four victories against Norway and will want to distance themselves from the Scandinavians this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a stunning 4-0 victory for Norway. Erling Haaland scored an exceptional hat-trick on the day and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Romania form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Norway form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Romania vs Norway Team News

Romania have a depleted squad

Romania

Romania will have to deal with the absence of a few key players in this game. Mihai Balasa, Nicusor Bancu, Valentin Cojocaru, and Vlad Chiriches are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Andrei Burca is also suspended for this game.

Injured: Mihai Balasa, Nicusor Bancu, Valentin Cojocaru, Vlad Chiriches

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andrei Burca

Norway have an impressive squad

Norway

Norway will have to do without Birger Meling, Jonas Svensson, Mathias Normann, and Stian Gregersen in this game. The Norwegians have a strong squad and hold the upper hand against Romania.

Injured: Birger Meling, Jonas Svensson, Mathias Normann, Stian Gregersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Romania vs Norway Predicted XI

Romania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ciprian Tatarusanu; Cristian Ganea, Alin Tosca, Ionut Nedelcearu, Cristian Manea; Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin, Alexandru Maxim; Eric Bicfalvi, Denis Alibec, George Puscas

Norway Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rune Jarstein; Haitam Aleesami, Kristoffer Ajer, Stefan Strandberg, Omar Elabdellaoui; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Sander Berge, Markus Henrikson, Martin Odegaard; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland

Romania vs Norway Prediction

Romania have shown glimpses of their potential over the past few weeks but have been defensively vulnerable and cannot afford to slip up in this game. The Romanians were thrashed by Norway last month and will want to make a statement on Sunday.

With Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland in their ranks, however, Norway have a discernible advantage going into this fixture and should be able to put Romania to the sword this weekend.

Prediction: Romania 1-4 Norway

