Denmark vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League is back in action this weekend as Denmark take on a struggling Iceland outfit at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Sunday. Denmark have a good recent record against Iceland and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Iceland suffered a devastating 2-1 defeat against Hungary earlier this week and will want to bounce back in this game. The island nation is currently rooted to the bottom of Group 2 in the UEFA Nations League standings and is in desperate need of a victory.

Denmark, on the other hand, have been punching well above their weight in the UEFA Nations League and are currently only behind Belgium in Group 2. The Danes pipped England to a 1-0 victory last month and will be confident going into this game.

Denmark vs Iceland Head-to-Head

Denmark have a near-flawless record against Iceland on the international stage and have won 19 matches out of a total of 22 games against the away side. Iceland have never won an official fixture against Denmark and will have to be at their best in this game.

The previous game between these two teams ended with an emphatic 3-0 victory for Denmark. Christian Eriksen was one of the best players on the pitch on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Denmark form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Iceland form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Denmark vs Iceland Team News

Robert Skov is currently injured

Denmark

Denmark will have to do without a few key players going into this game. Robert Skov and Lukas Lerager are injured at the moment and have been ruled out against Iceland. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg picked up a yellow card against England last month and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Robert Skov, Lukas Lerager

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Sigurdsson needs to step up for Iceland

Iceland

Iceland have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance in this game. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its starting line-up against Denmark.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark vs Iceland Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Joakim Pedersen, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Daniel Wass; Mathias Jensen, Thomas Delaney; Martin Braithwaite, Christian Eriksen, Yussuf Poulsen; Kasper Dolberg

Iceland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hannes Halldorsson; Hordur Magnusson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Kari Arnason, Victor Palsson; Arnor Traustason, Birkir Bjarnason, Aron Gunnarsson, Johann Gudmundsson; Alfred Finnbogason, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Denmark vs Iceland Prediction

Denmark have been in excellent form this year and will want to threaten Belgium at the top of their UEFA Nations League group with a victory in this game. Christian Eriksen and Kasper Dolberg have been exceptional for the Danes and will want to prove a point against Iceland.

Iceland will have to put their shock loss to Hungary behind them and take something away from this fixture. Denmark have all their bases covered, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Denmark 3-1 Iceland

