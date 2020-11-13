Bulgaria vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold this weekend with an important set of fixtures as Bulgaria take on a strong Finland side at the Vasil Levski National Stadium. Both teams will want to threaten Wales at the top of Group H and need a victory in this game.

Finland have won three games on the trot after losing the opening game of their UEFA Nations League campaign and hold the upper hand in this game. The Scandinavian outfit has managed three consecutive clean sheets in the competition and will be confident going into this game.

Bulgaria, on the other hand, have endured a dismal UEFA Nations League campaign so far and are yet to win a game in the competition. Bulgaria have scored only one goal in their four games this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Bulgaria vs Finland Head-to-Head

Bulgaria have an exceptional historical record against Finland on the international stage and have won seven games out of a total of nine matches against their European rivals. Finland have managed only one victory and will want to improve their record against Bulgaria going into this game.

The previous meeting between these two sides in the UEFA Nations League last month resulted in an emphatic 2-0 victory for Finland. Robert Taylor and Fredrik Jensen scored the goals on the day and will be looking forward to this fixture.

Bulgaria form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Finland form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Bulgaria vs Finland Team News

Bulgaria need to do a better job in this fixture

Bulgaria

Bulgaria have no discernible injury concerns at the moment but will have to be at their absolute best to stand a chance in this game. The Bulgarians are likely to field an unchanged line-up and will need their experienced players to step up to the plate in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Finland have an excellent squad

Finland

Finland will not want to tamper with a winning combination and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting combination for this game. The likes of Teemu Pukki and Fredrik Jensen have been excellent for the team and will play a pivotal role in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bulgaria vs Finland Predicted XI

Bulgaria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Georgi Georgiev; Anton Nedyalkov, Petar Zanev, Stanimir Dimitrov, Ivelin Popov; Emil Kostadinov, Kristiyan Malinov; Trifon Ivanov, Todor Nedelev, Spas Delev; Bozhidar Kraev

Finland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matej Hradecky; Jere Uronen, Paulus Arajuuri, Joona Toivio, Albin Granlund; Robert Taylor, Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Pyry Soiri; Fredrik Jensen, Teemu Pukki

Bulgaria vs Finland Prediction

Bulgaria are in desperate need of a victory at the moment and will need to take it up a notch in this game. The home side does have a few talented players at its disposal and will rely on star striker Bozhidar Kraev to guide the team across the finish line this weekend.

Finland have improved as a unit over the past few years and eased past Bulgaria last month. The Scandinavians have an array of attacking talent and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Bulgaria 1-2 Finland

