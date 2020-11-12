What channel is Brazil vs Venezuela? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The international break features an exciting set of FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month as reigning Copa America champions Brazil take on a struggling Venezuela outfit at the Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium. Brazil have an excellent squad and are the favourites to win this game.

Venezuela have lost both their matches so far in the qualification campaign and desperately need a victory this month. FIFA World Cup qualifiers among the CONMEBOL nations are often hotly contested and the Venezuelans will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to stand a chance in this game.

Brazil, on the other hand, have made the perfect start to their FIFA World Cup qualification campaign and have won both their matches, scoring an astonishing nine goals in the process. Selecao have one of the most formidable squads in international football and thrashed Bolivia by a 5-0 margin last month to make a statement to the rest of South America.

"My dream came true because I worked hard. My new objective is to keep myself there."@dg_douglasluiz spoke to us ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay. 🇧🇷 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 12, 2020

Brazil vs Venezuela Team News

Brazil have a depleted squad

Brazil

Brazil will have to do without many of their star players for the first of two important fixtures this month. The absence of Philippe Coutinho, Fabinho, and Casemiro implies that Brazil will need to plug several holes in their starting eleven. The talismanic Neymar also has concerns with his fitness and is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Fabinho, Casemiro, Rodrigo Caio, Eder Militao

Advertisement

Doubtful: Neymar, Arthur

Suspended: None

Luis Mago is suspended for Venezuela

Venezuela

Venezuela will have to take the absence of a few important players into account against Brazil. Luis Mago is suspended for this game and Adalberto Penaranda is currently injured. Sergio Cordova and Nahuel Ferraresi have also been excluded from the squad in accordance with quarantine protocols.

Injured: Sergio Cordova, Nahuel Ferraresi, Adalberto Penaranda

Doubtful: Rolf Feltscher

Suspended: Luis Mago

Also Read: 5 matches to watch during the upcoming international break

At what time does the match between Brazil and Venezuela kick off?

India: 14th November 2020, at 6 AM

USA: 13th November 2020, at 7:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 6:30 PM (Central Standard Time), 4:30 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 14th November 2020, at 12:30 AM

Advertisement

Where and how to watch Brazil vs Venezuela on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1, 2, 3 or Sony Six / Sony ESPN

USA: Globo TV Internacional, Telemundo

UK: Premier Sports 1

How to watch live streaming of Brazil vs Venezuela?

India: SonyLIV

USA: fubo TV

UK: Premier Player HD

Also Read: Netherlands 1-1 Spain: 5 Hits and Flops as European heavyweights play out intriguing tactical battle | International Friendly 2020