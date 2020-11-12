Netherlands 1-1 Spain: 5 Hits and Flops as European heavyweights play out intriguing tactical battle | International Friendly 2020

Spain and the Netherlands got their string of international fixtures off to a relatively positive start as they played out a 1-1 draw at the Amsterdam Arena earlier today. Frank de Boer and Luis Enrique made several changes to their line-ups for this game and will take plenty of heart from the performances of some of their players.

The two European giants are known for their ability to pass the ball out of defence and the encounter resulted in an interesting tactical battle between two sets of technically gifted players. Spain dominated the first half but the Netherlands improved towards the end of the game and were impressive under Frank de Boer.

Donny van de Beek has scored in back-to-back Netherlands games 🇳🇱



⚽ vs. Italy

⚽ vs. Spain pic.twitter.com/7Dkwqt9pxP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 11, 2020

Spain and the Netherlands named experimental line-ups for this game and both sides regularly exchanged bouts of possession in the opening stages of the game. Spain were marginally the better team and their persistence as creativity paid off as Alvaro Morata and Sergio Canales combined to score the first goal of the game.

The Netherlands pushed forward after the first goal with Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum seeing plenty of the ball but were unable to create concrete chances in the first half. Spain posed much more of a threat in the first half and went into half-time with a well-deserved lead.

Sergio Canales scored his first goal for Spain

Frank de Boer rang the changes at half-time and the Netherlands took to the pitch with a fresh mindset in the second half. In the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, and Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij stepped up to organise the Dutch back-line and did a commendable job.

Donny van de Beek restored parity for the Dutch minutes into the second half and De Boer's side could have picked up a victory as chances fell to De Jong and Depay towards the end of the game. Spain also created several chances but failed to edge ahead in this encounter and will want to work on their final product ahead of a series of important fixtures.

#5 Hit - Rodri (Spain)

Rodri had an excellent game

Spain's midfield has always been surrounded by a particularly special aura and Rodri may well be the rightful heir to the throne at the moment. The Manchester City midfielder's performance tonight was a throwback to Sergio Busquets in his prime and will give Luis Enrique a selection headache for the next few games.

Rodri combined well with Koke against the Netherlands and initiated most of Spain's attacks throughout the game. The midfielder also kept Memphis Depay quiet and put in a composed and understated performance.

With Spain assessing their options in a bid to revamp their squad and move on to the next generation, Rodri may well be the ideal fit for Luis Enrique's vision for the side and is set to feature in the starting eleven for years to come.

#4 Flop - Luuk de Jong (Netherlands)

Luuk de Jong needs to step up for the Netherlands

Luuk de Jong cut a frustrated figure in the final third for the Netherlands and was largely deprived of service in the first half. The Sevilla striker used his physique well on a few occasions but his ball control will need to improve in a side that relies heavily on keeping the ball.

De Jong did not play a part in the Netherlands' build-up play and failed to threaten Spain's defence. The lanky striker also inexplicably failed to get a shot away after latching on to Denzel Dumfries' cross and will need to step up to the plate more often for the Netherlands.

“The result leaves Frank de Boer still waiting for his first win as manager”



For you @ATLUTD fans wondering what he’s up to ....



Read more at https://t.co/tQiPMmofiR: Netherlands 1-1 Spain: Oranje miss chances to claim friendly win - https://t.co/FWbDcBLRHI via @shareaholic — Rebecca Burns (@RebeccaBurns) November 11, 2020

With the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Quincy Promes waiting in the wings, Frank de Boer has a difficult decision to make ahead of the Netherlands' UEFA Nations League fixtures. Luuk de Jong has been given an extended run in the Dutch starting eleven but his performance against Spain will not hold him in good stead.

Also Read: 5 matches to watch during the upcoming international break