What channel is Argentina vs Paraguay? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The international break is set to witness an exciting fixture this week as Argentina lock horns with Paraguay in a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday. Both teams have made positive starts to their campaigns and will have a point to prove in this game.
Paraguay were held to a 2-2 draw by Peru in their first game but bounced back with a narrow 1-0 victory against Venezuela last month. The Paraguayans have troubled Argentina on several occasions in the past and will want to take something away from this fixture.
Argentina have revamped their squad over the past few years and with Lionel Scaloni at the helm, the South American giants hold a slight upper hand in this game. Argentina have won both their games in the qualifying campaign so far and will be looking forward to maintaining their perfect record this week.
Argentina vs Paraguay Team News
Argentina
Argentina have several injury concerns at the moment and will have to do without Paulo Dybala going into this game. Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Roberto Pereyra, and Nicolas Otamendi are training separately from the rest of the team at the moment and may also have to sit out of this fixture.
Injured: Paulo Dybala
Doubtful: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Roberto Pereyra, Nicolas Otamendi
Suspended: None
Paraguay
Paraguay have no discernible injury concerns and will need all the resources at their disposal to thwart Argentina in this game. The likes of Angel Romero and Gaston Gimenez are important players for Paraguay and will need to step up to the plate this Thursday.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Also Read: Portugal vs Andorra prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020
At what time does the match between Argentina and Paraguay kick off?
India: 13th November 2020, at 5:30 AM
USA: 12th November 2020, at 7 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 6 PM (Central Standard Time), 4 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 13th November 2020, at 12 AM
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Paraguay on TV?
India: Sony Ten 1, 2, 3 or Sony Six / Sony ESPN
USA: Globo TV Internacional, Telemundo
UK: Premier Sports 1
How to watch live streaming of Argentina vs Paraguay?
India: SonyLIV
USA: fubo TV
UK: Premier Player HD
Also Read: 5 matches to watch during the upcoming international breakPublished 11 Nov 2020, 23:33 IST