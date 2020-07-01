Brighton 0-3 Manchester United: Player Ratings for the Red Devils as they close the gap on Chelsea with stunning victory | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United players rated and slated from their emphatic victory over Brighton.

Manchester United are now unbeaten in 15 games across all competitions.

Manchester United outclassed Brighton, winning 3-0 on the evening

Manchester United battered Brighton and Hove Albion on their own turf, registering a comprehensive 3-0 victory. A brace from Bruno Fernandes on either side of half-time and an incisive strike from Mason Greenwood helped United roar to victory.

The Red Devils began the game at a ferocious tempo, not allowing Brighton to assemble into their shape. They ran circles around the opposition, moved the ball quickly and found open spaces constantly. The overall display was arguably better than the 3-0 victory against Sheffield United as well.

They had over 70% of the ball in the opening half-hour, what one would label as meaningful possession. There was a sense of fluidity and smoothness about the way they played.

A quick breakaway led by Nemanja Matic's outrageous pass to Greenwood led to the third, after which there was no looking back for the visitors. The Seagulls did not threaten through anyone but Leonardo Trossard, who came agonisingly close to scoring not once but twice in the second-half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. are now unbeaten in 15 games across all competitions, and are now just a couple of points behind Chelsea.

On that note, we rate the Manchester United players from their authoritative win over Brighton.

David de Gea: 7/10

David de Gea, quite literally, did not have to move an inch in the first-half due to Brighton's uninspiring play as well as United's impeccable work rate. An easy day in the office for the shot-stopper.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 7.5/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka wins a duel

Aaron Wan-Bissaka didn't have an awful lot to do in the game, but was defensively reliable whenever called upon. The right-back was very accurate with his tackling and positioning, as a result of which Brighton barely had any joy down their left.

Victor Lindelof: 7.5/10

Lindelof was tidy at the back, mopping up whenever required and tackling with sharpness. He was fantastic the air, and also in possession. He was certainly the busier of the two centre-halves, but did his job without any fuss.

Harry Maguire: 7/10

Maguire was a tad shaky in the opening exchanges of the fixture, as he misplaced a couple of passes along with almost chesting the ball to Aaron Connolly. However, the Manchester United skipper carved his way into proceedings and blocked off passes. A no-nonsense display from Maguire.

Luke Shaw: 8.5/10

Luke Shaw, much like many of his teammates, put in one of his best performances of the season. Right from the outset, the left-back proved to be a willing runner, always ready to burst into life beyond the Brighton backline whenever Rashford had the ball.

He did pick out Anthony Martial very early on in the game, but the highlight of Shaw's game was how he nullified the energy and pace of young Tariq Lamptey.

Nemanja Matic: 9/10

Nemanja Matic reminded us of the player that won the 2014/15 Premier League under Jose Mourinho. The midfielder didn't put a foot wrong in the entire game.

He snatched the ball off the opposition whenever the looked like creating a half-chance, screened the defensive line and fizzed passes across every single corner of the pitch. Played in Greenwood through one of the passes of the season for the third goal.

Paul Pogba: 8/10

Be it from deep inside his own box or right outside the 18-yard area of the opposition goal, Pogba was always looking for the run of Fernandes. He played as the architect, opting for more defensive positions from where he could see a pass.

Pogba also did the dirty work, sliding into challenges successfully and breaking the opposition play. The unselfishness and ease at which he played around the blue-and-white shirts was a treat to the eye.

Bruno Fernandes: 9.5/10

Fernandes was at the heart of United's creative game. His combination play with Rashford and Pogba was simply outstanding, while he was also unlucky to not have opened the scoring with a fine-tuned effort that struck the post. His delivery was fantastic, and so was his range of passing.

In an almost carbon copy-like passage of play where Pogba laid it on for him, Fernandes took a similar shot that beat Matt Ryan for a well-deserved goal. He then netted his side's third with a clinical volley.

Mason Greenwood: 8.5/10

Took a while to settle into the game with most of it happening through the likes of Fernandes and Rashford, but worked his goal brilliantly. Greenwood showed immaculate composure inside the box while finishing.

Another immense asset of his game was his hold-up play in tight situations. The starlet is maturing very quickly as a striker playing for Manchester United, both technically and tactically.

Manchester United's leading goalscorers in all competitions this season:



❍ Anthony Martial (19)

❍ Marcus Rashford (19)

❍ Mason Greenwood (13)



Marcus Rashford: 7/10

Rashford offered a lot of enterprise on the ball through his dribbling, trickery and deceptive footwork. He was not always decisive with his final touch or pass, but injected pace and urgency to proceedings.

Anthony Martial: 6.5/10

Martial had a decent game, but his work was overshadowed by some brilliant performances in midfield. He did come off his lines to receive the ball and bring others into play, but the Frenchman could have done better with his touch under pressure. Nevertheless, a contributor to the comprehensive win.

Substitutes:

Scott McTominay: 7/10

McTominay was impressive since coming on. The midfielder infused energy, never gave up on pressing Brighton down and almost scored through a fierce, deflected shot as well.

Andreas Pereira: 5/10

Gave away the ball twice, but it didn't really matter since the Seagulls could not capitalise.

Brandon Williams: 7/10

WIlliams fit into the passage of play wonderfully as he offered support on both ends of the pitch. He crossed the ball well, stuck to his task and did well to brush Connolly aside whenever he was against the striker.

Odion Ighalo: N/A

Had a couple of passes whipped into his path but couldn't really put the cherry on the cake for himself and Manchester United.

Daniel James: 6/10

Looked threatening since coming on as he occupied some great crossing positions in the final third. Almost scored too, but his shot didn't have enough bend on it.

