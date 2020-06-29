EPL giants Manchester United’s 2020/21 Adidas home kit leaked online

EPL side Manchester United's 2020/21 home kit has a black-and-yellow graphic stripes.

Manchester United take on fellow EPL side Brighton and Hove Albion next.

Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the FA Cup Quarter Final match

EPL club Manchester United are known for their famous, classic red on their home kit to the entire football fraternity. When players make their move to Old Trafford, they develop a certain obsession with the prestige of that red jersey.

Ahead of the 2020/21 EPL season, Manchester United's bright, innovative home kit has been leaked online and even been spotted in stores.

The away kit meanwhile, is different from what the Red Devils have worn over the years. It is legacy green in colour, with an off-white crest and patterns embedded all over the shirt.

The home kit does away with the usual checks and colour fades within the shirt, instead opting for a unique, stripe graphic design.

EPL's Man United opt for meshed patterns in their kit

Leaked picture of EPL side Manchester United's home kit for 2020/21 season

The EPL home jersey maintains the vintage red colour of Manchester United along with the three stripes of Adidas on the shoulders. What's different this time is the black-and-yellow stripe graphic, which is seen scratching the entire portion of the shirt.

This piece of art comprising of the graphic is horizontally aligned with the red colour of the shirt, thereby creating a melange effect.

Chevrolet continues as the main shirt sponsor, while the Adidas logo remains white as well. The shorts and socks will be white in colour, but the EPL giants may want to switch the bottom half of their kit to black on few occasions.

It is believed that the shirt will officially be made available in stores and various other platforms in July 2020, along with the away kit. With the EPL season about to end on July 26 for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co., we can expect them to don the kit in one of the forthcoming home matches.

Anthony Martial led the charge for Manchester United against EPL side Sheffield United with a hat-trick

Manchester United have been in great form since the turn of the year, having now taken their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 14 matches. Recently, they dispatched fellow EPL side Sheffield United in the league, before pipping Norwich City by 2-1 to advance to the FA Cup semi-final.

It needed a late Harry Maguire goal to book a ticket to Wembley in what was an uninspiring performance by the EPL powerhouse. However, the progression was all that mattered to Solskjaer, who said:

“That’s football for you. The game was not the greatest spectacle, but I felt we kept the ball ok. We didn’t create enough chances or threaten enough, but you’re delighted you’re in the semi-finals. The rhythm and tempo wasn’t there but we’re through and happy with that.”

Manchester United are now seriously beginning to make a case for a place in the EPL top four. They are just five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, with their focus now pinned on the away game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

