"Sometimes you have to be greedy as a striker," says EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on helping Anthony Martial adapt

EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals how Anthony Martial has adapted to his striker's role.

Anthony Martial netted his first senior hat-trick against EPL club Sheffield United earlier this week.

EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has underlined the drills Manchester United forwards have been practising to be more clinical in front of goal. The EPL legend revealed that the club's strikers stay back after training to work on finishing.

He added that the Manchester United think tank is closely working on positioning and style of play among other elements of the game. Furthermore, Solskjaer described what one must possess to be a world-class striker.

Manchester United, after a rocky start to the EPL, have been on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions that now sees them placed in fifth place, five points behind Chelsea.

They haven't lost a game since January 23, having upstaged the likes of Chelsea and fierce EPL rivals Manchester City in the process.

Also read: "They can't let them equal the record," says EPL great Berbatov on Liverpool catching Manchester United

"You got to have that hunger to score," says EPL boss Solskjaer

Anthony Martial netted his first senior career hat-trick against fellow EPL side Sheffield United

Advertisement

Among the wins that have lifted the morale within the Manchester United camp, perhaps no other victory was as comprehensive as the one against Sheffield United earlier this week.

With Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes starting for the first time together, there was real sense of fluidity and urgency in Manchester United's game play. They moved the ball about with precision, awareness and creativity, breaking down the Blades' back line with ease.

The midfield won the battle comfortably, but Anthony Martial's well-taken hat-trick stole the headlines for the EPL giants. It was the first time a Manchester United player had scored an EPL hat-trick since Robin Van Persie did so in 2013.

Anthony Martial's first Premier League season wearing the No.9 shirt:

❍ 32 games

❍ 11 goals

❍ 4 assists



Anthony Martial's second Premier League season wearing the No.9 shirt:

❍ 25 games

❍ 14 goals

❍ 3 assists



AM9 is in his final form. pic.twitter.com/kAiVy1dtlm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 24, 2020

It has been his best-ever season in terms of direct contributions, while the likes of Marcus Rashford (19) and EPL starlet Mason Greenwood (12) are enjoying profitable campaigns in front of goal as well.

When asked about how Martial has adapted to his new number 9 role in the EPL, Solskjaer said:

"I think we all have been working on patterns of play, positions of the strikers. Of course, I chip in once in a while with what I have done in those little situations. So we do."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored 126 goals for EPL giants Manchester United

The former EPL striker continued:

"After training's finished we do some extra finishing, and I think all of them have been focused on it."

Solskjaer himself, was a star at Old Trafford back in his day. He netted 126 goals in 366 appearances for the EPL powerhouse with a knack of scoring decisive goals as a substitute.

It took a while.. but happy that someone has taken the baton after 7 years 😉 Congratulations on the hat-trick @AnthonyMartial 🔥 #MUFC https://t.co/AJNbRUIo6g — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) June 25, 2020

He certainly had the appetite to make an impact, and he has urged his forwards to develop that idea of hunger as strikers too. Solskjaer added:

"You've got to have that hunger to score a goal; it has to mean a lot for you to score a goal. I played with some of the most greedy strikers, and sometimes you have to be greedy as a striker!"

Manchester United travel to Brighton on June 30 as they aim to challenge Leicester City and Chelsea for a place in the EPL top four, but they'll turn their attention to the FA Cup fixture against Norwich for now. That game kicks off later on Saturday at Carrow Road.

Also read: Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United: 5 Talking Points as Martial inspires Red Devils to routine victory | Premier League 2019-20