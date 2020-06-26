"They can't let them equal the record," says EPL great Berbatov on Liverpool catching Manchester United

EPL great Dimitar Berbatov fears Liverpool could catch Manchester United's record of 20 league titles.

Liverpool have 86 points from just 31 games this EPL season.

EPL legend Dimitar Berbatov has warned Manchester United abou Liverpool's gradual emergence as England's best team. He stated that at no cost should the Red Devils allow their rivals to win more EPL titles than them.

Berbatov said that he assumed Manchester United would be the greatest EPL team for a long time to come but is now admittedly scared of the 'dangerously close' Liverpool. After 30 long years, the Reds were finally crowned EPL champions following their 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace and Chelsea's timely win over Manchester City.

It was a season defined by absolute perfection, dominance and the sheer determination to bounce back after missing out on the title by a solitary point last term.

"Liverpool are now dangerously close," says EPL legend Berbatov

Liverpool have won the EPL with seven games to spare, with Manchester City (2017/18) and Manchester United (2000/01) coming close during their respective triumphs. Both of them won with five games left.

They have claimed 28 wins from 31 EPL matches, scoring 70 goals and conceding just 21. No one has come close to catching them this season.

This is Liverpool's 19th EPL title, while Manchester United have won 20. The latter have not won the league since 2013, owing to the many reasons on and off the field.

WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Berbatov, a two-time EPL winner himself, shared his thoughts on Liverpool levelling terms with United. He said:

"When I was a player at Old Trafford, we thought United's success would go on forever, Liverpool are now dangerously close to United's record, and I'm sure they'd love to equal that."

Dimitar Berbatov won two EPL titles with Manchester United

Urging the current crop of players to act resilient and prevent Liverpool from becoming a more successful EPL side than Manchester United, he continued:

"I'm not at United anymore, I can't stop it from happening, but I hope the current players will see Liverpool getting closer and try make sure it never happens. The United lads shouldn't need a message from anyone to tell them, they can't let them equal the record and dominate again, if they do then we have a problem."

Rivalries aside, one must admit Liverpool outplayed the rest of the pack by some distance. They set the bar, and may even beat Manchester City's record of 100 points in a single season.

Acknowledging the same and congratulating them, the former EPL star added:

"When a team is that dominant, and when they deserve the title, I don't think anyone can argue or feel bad because with Liverpool we have witnessed great football, great players and a great coach in action. They deserve their title."

Jurgen Klopp has now brought the EPL as well as the Champions League titles to Anfield, placing himself alongside some of the best managers to have coached the Reds. Liverpool, ironically, will receive a guard of honour from bitter rivals Manchester City when the two face-off against each other on July 2.

