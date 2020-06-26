×
Twitter reacts as Liverpool secure historic first EPL title in 30 years

  • EPL giants Liverpool were crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years today.
  • Liverpool have dominated the EPL season and have won the league title with seven games to spare.
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
Modified 26 Jun 2020, 05:17 IST
Liverpool fans queued up outside Anfield to celebrate their memorable EPL triumph
EPL giants Liverpool finally breathed a massive sigh of relief, as their 30 year wait for a league title came to an end. The Reds were crowned champions of England without kicking a ball on the night after Chelsea recorded a stunning 2-1 victory against Manchester City.

Manchester City had to beat Chelsea to keep their faint hopes of retaining the EPL title alive. However, the Blues took the lead through Christian Pulisic, who scored a terrific goal in the first half after a mistake from Benjamin Mendy. Kevin de Bruyne, who has been one of the best players in the EPL, restored parity with a stunning freekick in the second half, as Pep Guardiola's side hit back in style.

However, Fernandinho was sent off late in the second half for a blatant handball, as Chelsea were awarded a penalty at Stamford Bridge. Willian stepped up and converted the resulting spot-kick to seal the deal, as Liverpool were crowned EPL champions.

Jurgen Klopp's side have dominated the EPL season right from the get-go and are currently 23 points clear of the Cityzens at the top of the table. By sealing their historic EPL triumph, the Reds also became the quickest team in the history of English football to be crowned champions, as they did so with a staggering seven games to spare. 

Twitter reacts to EPL side Liverpool's historic feat

Published 26 Jun 2020, 05:17 IST
