5 records that EPL 2019/20 champions Liverpool shattered en route their historic season

Looking at the records that tumbled as Liverpool lifted their first EPL title in 30 years.

Liverpool have 86 points from just 31 games this EPL season.

Liverpool have officially been crowned as EPL champions

The EPL waited for 30 long years, but the supremacy and consistency on offer from Liverpool Football Club made that period sweeter than ever.

After summarising what they all have been about this EPL season with a 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace at Anfield, the Liverpool faithful turned their attention to Chelsea versus Manchester City yesterday night.

Frank Lampard's Blues put on one of their best performances of the season as they beat the reigning EPL champions by 2-1, thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian.

Chelsea win, made sure that mathematically no one could overtake Liverpool in pole position, ending their wait for a Premier League with a remarkable seven games to spare. They have won 28 of their 31 matches this season, with their only defeat coming away to Watford.

The Reds are already 23 points ahead of Manchester City; a figure that underpins the sheer constancy at which they have won games. Be it grinding out results or coming back from behind, Liverpool have mastered it all.

On that note, we take a look at the records Jurgen Klopp's 'mentality monsters' shattered in their journey to the EPL title.

Jurgen Klopp was lost for words after winning Liverpool their first league title in 30 years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xlNuwtp2DU — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 26, 2020

#1 Liverpool won the EPL with most games to spare

Jordan Henderson - the skipper - was arguably Liverpool's best player of the EPL season

Manchester City's centurions claimed the EPL title with five games to spare. They were truly relentless that season, as they dispatched teams seamlessly by smashing in a whopping 106 goals from their 38 matches.

Alex Ferguson's Manchester United of 2000/01 weren't all that bad either. They too, were crowned champions with five games left, eventually winning it by 10 points over second-placed Arsenal.

However, this Liverpool side ranks among the greatest teams without a doubt. They have already been labelled champions with seven matches to go. No other team has won the EPL title this early.

#2 Liverpool beat every single team in the EPL

Liverpool beat every single team in the division

For the first time in the club's illustrious history, they beat every single team in the EPL this season. They took just 24 games to do so, beating West Ham by 2-0 at the London stadium.

Liverpool had surrendered two points against Manchester United in the first EPL game between the two this season, but they returned from the reverse fixture with a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Their only loss of the season came against the Hornets, but Liverpool had already beaten them at home earlier in December.

They did not just beat every single team, but were also the fastest to achieve the feat, beating Manchester City who took 31 matches to do so.

#3 Liverpool have the most consecutive home wins

Anfield has been a fortress for Liverpool in the EPL

The last home game Liverpool lost in the EPL was against Crystal Palace. They completed the circle by thumping them earlier this week, thereby winning the title as well as maintaining a spotless home record.

The record was previously held by Roberto Mancini's Manchester City outfit, who went 20 home fixtures without dropping a single point. Liverpool are now 23 games without a draw or loss at Anfield.

It is indeed, a pity that the boisterous crowd at Merseyside will not be present for the remaining home games to celebrate every single moment of what is left in this stunning EPL season.

#4 Greatest start to a league season at present

Liverpool have won 28 of their opening 31 EPL games

Liverpool could go on to win with the biggest margin of points and most points recorded in a single EPL season.

But, this has only come into the equation due to their ferocious record so far. They have dropped points on just three occasions, meaning they are the most successful team across Europe's top five leagues.

No other side has picked up as many points as them in a 31-game period, (86) or a 21-game period. (61)

Should they continue the same vein, Liverpool could shatter a host of other records along their way. But most importantly, it's the EPL crown that they will now wear that matters.

WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

#5 Mohamed Salah becomes the first Egyptian to win EPL

Mohamed Salah tore record books apart this season

Mohamed Salah became the first Egyptian to win the EPL, while Sadio Mane became the first Senegalese to do so. The African representatives in the Liverpool front three are as good as anyone else on their day, but it's their link-up, counter-attacking abilities and finishing that really stands out.

Salah also broke many other records. He became the first Liverpool player since EPL legend Michael Owen to amass 20+ goals in all competitions for three seasons in a row.

15 of the 17 goals scored by him have been at Anfield — the highest ratio of any player. (minimum 10 goals scored)

Only player to have a lower away goal record, in a season with 15 or more strikes, was Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008/09. He had scored two of his 18 goals away from home.

