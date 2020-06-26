2019/20 EPL champion Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool title win 'more than I ever dreamed of'

EPL leaders Liverpool were officially declared champions after Manchester City's loss to Chelsea.

Manager Jurgen Klopp delivered an emotional interview after the game that saw them win their first league title in 30 years.

It was a historic EPL night at Stamford Bridge as Liverpool were officially declared winners of the 2019-20 Premier League season. The match itself, contested between defending champions Manchester City and Chelsea, was a game worthy of being the eventual title-decider.

However, the overarching plot of the game was whether or not EPL leaders Liverpool can begin the celebrations of their first league title in 30 years. After a breathtaking match, the Liverpool faithful in all parts of the globe exploded in joy, and Jürgen Klopp's army painted the streets red.

Emotional Jürgen Klopp says EPL title win is 'absolutely incredible'

Liverpool fans celebrate their first league title in 30 years

It is typically challenging to find the right words to describe moments of such overwhelming significance. Yet, Liverpool's charismatic leader Klopp somehow managed to find words that would bring the Reds' faithful to tears.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the presence of Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, and other Liverpool icons, Klopp expressed;

"I know how much you supported us, this is for you Kenny [Dalglish], you had to wait 30 years for your club to win it. It's for Stevie [Gerrard], who had to wait for a long time. It's for everyone. The boys admire you [Dalglish], Stevie, and everyone so it is easy to motivate the team thanks to our great history."

The EPL-winning manager added,

"Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. It is an incredible achievement from my players and a pure joy for me to coach them."

Liverpool fans gather around Anfield to celebrate their historic league title

A teary Klopp then went on to describe this feeling as something he never even knew was possible. He praised his coaching staff and commended the work his players have put in over the last few years.

He expressed,

"I couldn’t be more proud of my coaching staff and all the people in Liverpool since we came in. It’s been a really exciting ride since the first day and it is not over yet. We watched it all together with the boys and it looks like there are still a good few more years left in their legs. It’s more than I ever dreamed of."

Klopp's phenomenal achievement will go down in the history books as one of the most significant title wins in EPL history. The former Borussia Dortmund manager led the Reds to the earliest title win in English top-flight history by sealing the EPL with seven games left to play.

With 86 points accumulated, they could go on to obliterate the record point tally set ironically by Guardiola's City in 2017/18.

They've lost just one EPL fixture this season and could very well go on to break several records by the time the league season officially comes to an end.

The goal that sealed Liverpool's EPL title

Lost among this flurry of red celebrations, however, were the breathtaking dynamics of the match that was played on the night.

City could not accept anything less than a draw to postpone Liverpool's coronation. However, it was not meant to be as Pep Guardiola watched his side fall apart at the hands of rookie manager Frank Lampard. The latter is currently approaching the end of what is his first season in charge in the EPL as a coach.

Christian Pulisic and Willian sealed the goals for Chelsea that gifted Liverpool the title after their unbelievable season.