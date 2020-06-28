EPL legend talks up Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho: "That's the kind of signing they have to make"

EPL legend Ian Wright has urged Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho.

Top EPL target Sancho has 17 goals and as many assists this season in the Bundesliga this season.

Ian Wright talks up Jadon Sancho's proposed Manchester United move

Former EPL star Ian Wright has urged Manchester United to go all out for teenage sensation Jadon Sancho if they are to close the gap on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The EPL great believes that an upbeat Manchester United side, who are on a stunning 14-match unbeaten run, would make a huge statement with the signing of Sancho.

Wright said that it is 'starting to happen' for the EPL giants after a long period of transition and adaptation since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

The Red Devils put forth one of their best displays of the season in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United, before doubling their morale with a 2-1 victory in extra time against Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Also read: Norwich City 1-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils secure stunning last-gasp victory in extra-time | FA Cup 2019-20

"It's starting to happen," says EPL legend Ian Wright

Harry Maguire's late goal helped EPL giants Manchester United to the FA Cup semi-final

Advertisement

While Anthony Martial bagged his first career hat-trick against the Blades, a late Harry Maguire winner helped the EPL giants scrape through against Norwich.

Both those games were unique in terms of their context as well as the mentality and intent shown by the United players. They proved that they can grind results out, but also carve open defences with their eye-catching football.

More so, the trio of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have gained plaudits for their link-up and conversion rate. The latter has already netted 12 goals in all competitions, while the other two have 19 goals apiece this season.

Hailing the young EPL duo and the direction Manchester United are taking, Wright said:

"Everybody’s excited about Bruno Fernandes and [Paul] Pogba, [Anthony] Martial and [Marcus] Rashford, both of them 19 goals each. The last time Man United players got that it was Chicharito [Javier Hernandez] and [Dimitar] Berbatov. It seems like it’s starting to happen."

Manchester United do not seem to be giving up on the EPL top-four race, as they are just five points behind Chelsea with form on their side.

EPL side Manchester United are on a 14-game unbeaten run

During these tumultuous times, EPL clubs have admitted to massive financial losses, meaning the transfer market is sure to deflate.

However, EPL giants Manchester United appear to be one of the rare teams ready to utilise their monetary advantage.

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is one player widely understood to be on their wishlist, but his side are unwilling to let him leave for cheap, having attached a £100 million price tag on him.

Sancho is one of the brightest prospects in Europe owing to his frightening pace, movement and tactical intelligence at such a tender age. The Englishman finished his Bundesliga season with 17 goals and as many assists to his name.

EPL great Wright feels if United can land Sancho, they'll be in a position to rub shoulders with Manchester City and Liverpool. He added:

"That’s the kind of signing they’re going to have to make if they want to be challenging City and Liverpool the way they’re going."

Fellow EPL sides Chelsea and Liverpool might join the race for the sought-after star, while Real Madrid are also reportedly keen on the Englishman.

Also read: "Sometimes you have to be greedy as a striker," says EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on helping Anthony Martial adapt