Brighton 1-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Palmer and Nkunku secure 4th victory in a row for the Blues | Premier League 2023-24 

Chelsea beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday (May 15) to extend their winning run to four games in the league. Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku scored apiece for the Blues in either half whereas Danny Welbeck pulled one back for the Seagulls deep into stoppage time.

The match was end-to-end, with both sides coming close to scoring within minutes into the kick-off. Chelsea even appeared to have won a penalty in the 16th minute after Marc Cucurella was brought down inside the box by Facundo Buonanotte, but it was overturned following a VAR review.

In the 34th minute, the Blues finally had the breakthrough as Palmer curled a lovely header into the back of the net to make it 1-0. Joao Pedro nearly equalized for the Seagulls in the added minutes of the opening stanza but his header came off the bar.

Just four minutes after the hour mark, Nkunku doubled Chelsea's advantage with a simple finish off Malo Gusto's square pass and the match seemed to be in their bag. In the closing stages of the match, substitute Reece James was sent off for violently hacking down Joao Pedro.

Brighton had the numerical advantage, but it was too late, although Welbeck softened the blow with a goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time. The Seagulls remained in 10th place following the loss, whereas Chelsea, despite a fourth consecutive win, remained in sixth.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Dorde Petrovic - 6.5/10

With Brighton barely threatening, he was having a comfortable outing but ended up conceding one in stoppage time to Danny Welbeck.

Malo Gusto - 7.5/10

The Brazilian kept Simon Adingra under wraps by following him like a shadow, while also having the time and will to help out offensively - Gusto bagged the assist for Nkunku's goal.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7.5/10

A solid performance in defense by Chalobah, who read the match brilliantly and kept everything kosher with his vital interventions. He registered nine clearances, blocked one shot, and won five ground duels.

Benoit Badiashile - 7/10

Badiashile perfectly complimented Chalobah with his defensive nous and gave Brighton forwards no chance for the longest time. He made five clearances too.

Marc Cucurella - 7.5/10

Playing against his former club, of course, Cucurella had to make a mark. The Spaniard was a revelation down the left flank and even assisted Palmer for Chelsea's opening goal. Defensively, too, he was composed.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Another former Brighton player back at the AMEX, Caicedo too had a good outing. He was unfazed by the hostile reception he was being given, as his passing was top-notch, completing 93 percent of them, and dictating play from the deep. The Ecuadorian created three chances too.

Conor Gallagher - 7/10

He was seen breaking Brighton's game more than contributing to Chelsea's attack but did his job well. Gallagher made five clearances and two interceptions, as well as winning four ground duels.

Noni Madueke - 6/10

While there were flashes of brilliance, Madueke couldn't capitalize on them. His ball control was excellent, but the final ball let him down. He could only muster one shot on target all game.

Cole Palmer - 8/10

Another eye-catching performance from the Chelsea sensation, who bagged a goal in the game. He also made six crosses and laid two key passes.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 6/10

He lasted only 42 minutes in the game after sustaining a knock to his shoulder but even until then, was a non-factor. Mudryk touched the ball only 13 times and completed just seven passes.

Nicolas Jackson - 7/10

The in-form Senegalese striker came into the match looking to score for the fourth league game in a row and even appeared to do so in the first half, but it was ruled out.

Substitutes

Christopher Nkunku (42' for Mudryk) - 7.5/10

The Frenchman came off the bench and scored for Chelsea to double their advantage just past the hour mark and essentially seal the tie.

Reece James (69' for Gusto) - 5/10

He was having a mediocre game until that red card, which was handed out for sticking his boots into Joao Pedro.

Raheem Sterling (69' for Madueke) - 6/10

The forward didn't get on the ball much.

Thiago Silva (90' for Jackson) - 7/10

He made three clearances late on and blocked one shot.

Cesare Casadei (90' for Palmer) - N/A

The 21-year-old came on with only two minutes left on the clock.

Lesley Ugochukwu (90' for Gallagher) - N/A

He came on as part of a double substitution with Casadei.