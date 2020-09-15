Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Chelsea | 5 talking points as Chelsea begin their season with a win | EPL 2020-21

All eyes were on Frank Lampard and his Chelsea team as the Blues travelled to the Amex Stadium for their first game of the season. After a remarkable spending spree in the summer transfer window so far, Chelsea were fit and ready to start a new chapter.

Both teams were a little sluggish and weren't creating many clear-cut chances. Jorginho scored Chelsea's first goal of the new season from the penalty spot after Timo Werner was brought down by Matt Ryan inside the box.

Brighton drew level in the 54th minute after Leandro Trossard's 20-yard shot squirmed its way past Kepa Arrizabalaga. But that meant very little, as 100 seconds later, a super strike from Reece James put Chelsea back ahead.

The game was done and dusted when Kurt Zouma scored via James' corner. The shot took a deflection but it was enough to confirm Chelsea's three points.

Keeping all that in mind, here are five talking points from the late-night clash at the Amex:

#5 Tariq Lamptey and Reece James

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Tariq Lamptey was very impressive against his former side. The 19 year-old ex-Chelsea player put on an amazing performance and was deservedly praised. Lamptey had more touches than any other player on the pitch during the first half and provided an assist in the second half.

The English defender was relentlessly running up and down the pitch, and Marcos Alonso had no idea how to deal with him. Football fans around the world were shocked to see that Chelsea sold such a talented right-back.

Just under two minutes after that assist, Chelsea right-back and highly-rated youngster Reece James blasted one into the Brighton net to give Chelsea the lead again. He also took the corner which was then scored by Zouma for Chelsea's third goal.

#4 A night to forget for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

A lot is expected from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, given what he has shown in glimpses and what he is capable of. A highly-rated player, especially in the Chelsea camp, Loftus-Cheek is often considered as an important part of the England team in the future.

Today wasn't a day he would like to remember though. It was one of those nights where nothing went right. The Chelsea midfielder constantly gave the ball away. He could not make an easy pass to Timo Werner, which would have set up the German striker for a one-on-one against the goalkeeper.

With the options that Chelsea have in the midfield, this performance was the last thing Loftus-Cheek needed. The 24-year old will have to improve massively if he wants to be a regular in this Chelsea side.

#3 Brighton are no pushovers

Brighton boss Graham Potter

Football fans across the world thought that Chelsea would have a rather easy game against Brighton, given the quality of players they have bought this summer. The game was quite different from what almost everyone had predicted though.

The score-line doesn't tell the reality of the game as Chelsea didn’t exactly dominate proceedings. The home side edged Frank's team in possession, shots and the quality of chances created. A mistake in the first half led to Chelsea's goal and then Dunk missed a huge chance, which would have put Brighton back in the game.

Brighton have been good under Graham Potter. They have been progressive, adventurous and more ambitious under him, and are certainly a team to watch out for this season.

#2 So what about Kepa Arrizabalaga?

Kepa at fault... again?

It is not easy to be Kepa Arrizabalaga right now. The Spanish goalkeeper joined Chelsea for a massive transfer fee, but it just hasn't worked out for him and the club.

Since he joined Chelsea in 2018, Kepa has conceded more Premier League goals from outside the box (19) than any other goalkeeper. The Spaniard has conceded nine goals from the last 13 shots on target he has faced in the league.

Kepa was under the radar again after he could not save Leandro Trossard's shot from 20 yards. The shot had pace and it bounced in front of Kepa, but these are routine saves for a 'keeper playing for a top club.

It is almost confirmed that Edouard Mendy will be a Chelsea player in the coming days. Lampard still has confidence in Kepa but we could see Mendy replace him very soon.

#1 Patience is key for Chelsea as they debut new boys

Chelsea's new striker Timo Werner

Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. It has been a busy transfer window for Chelsea and boy, have they done well. While only the German duo of Werner and Havertz started the game against Brighton, a lot was expected from the Chelsea new boys.

Werner showed why he is considered one of the best at what he does. He was a constant thorn in the side of Brighton and was rewarded for his efforts by winning the penalty in the first half.

Havertz, on the other hand, did not have much of an impact tonight. But with just a week's training and no pre-season games, his performance wasn't a surprise. It was clear that the new boys were struggling to adapt quickly to the new league and team-mates. What does that tell us?

Teams often get caught in transition when they have so many changes in their squad and that is pretty simple to understand. Lampard mentioned the word 'time' in his post-match conference thrice, which says a lot about him asking the fans and club for a little time with this new side.

Something special is happening at Chelsea, but the fans and the board will have to be patient.