Brighton 1-3 Liverpool: Player ratings | EPL 2019-20

Liverpool players rated and slated in their victory against Brighton.

Liverpool registered their 30th win of the season, becoming the fastest team to ever achieve that feat.

It was a comfortable evening for the champions against a sloppy Brighton side

A brace from Mohamed Salah alongside a gorgeous goal from Jordan Henderson ensured all three points for Liverpool against Brighton at the Amex. In the process, Jurgen Klopp's side became the earliest team in the division to record 30 wins in a season.

Liverpool set traps for Brighton to try and play around them, eventually catching them off-guard and punishing them with a couple of goals in the space of two minutes and seven seconds.

However, the Seagulls turned it around with a some clever passing and more direct play. Tariq Lamptey and Trossard - two of their best players on the day - combined to hand their side a lifeline heading into the second half with the latter thumping a half-volley past Alisson.

There were indeed, a few hiccups for Liverpool when Trossard and Adam Webster fell on the end of great chances but failed to apply the finishing touches.

Ultimately, however, Salah's goals proved to be the difference between the sides in an open-ended affair that saw clear-cut opportunities for both sides.

On that note, we rate the Liverpool players from their entertaining win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Mohamed Salah has now been directly involved in 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool:



⚽️ 73 goals

🅰️ 27 assists



In just 104 games. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/eHQAu3L7ur — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 8, 2020

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 8/10

Couldn't do much about the goal, but was spotless between the sticks. He went on for about 35 minutes without having to do a thing, and then stood up to his task to make a stunning save. Elsewhere, Alisson's sweeping nous and passing range was excellent, as usual.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5/10

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who focuses so much on little details off the ball, would have been furious had he seen the footage of Trossard's goal.

Neither did Alexander-Arnold close down on the Belgian in the lead-up, nor was he anywhere near the goalscorer when the ball was played in. In fact, the Englishman was slowly jogging into the box when Lamptey had the ball.

Joe Gomez - 5/10

Started the game well with a couple of blocks, but was guilty for letting Trossard get into the space behind him. There should have been better communication between himself and Alexander-Arnold, as Brighton did muster a few opportunities down that far post. Not to mention, he was also easily dribbled past by Neil Maupay twice in the first-half.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

van Dijk chipped in with last-ditch tackles and sliding challenges whenever his side were in trouble. He was undoubtedly the most assured defender for Liverpool, dominating thanks to the timing of his tackles, decision-making as well as aerial superiority.

Neco Williams - 5/10

The youngster was an ever-willing runner down the left, taking no time to switch to his favoured side and whipping crosses in. If at all there was any negative, it was his performance in the final stages of the first half against the pacy Lamptey. Certainly not the worst player on the pitch to be hauled off at half-time.

Jordan Henderson - 8.5/10

The Liverpool skipper's covering up, tracking back and hardwork was absolutely fantastic, making it seem like his side were always able to cancel out the four-man midfield of the Albion. His passing was top drawer, while nothing could beat the way he wrapped his foot around to double the lead.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6/10

Wijnaldum was nowhere as influential at the middle, but kept the play ticking over with safe passes and fine awareness. Once he switched to the other side of midfield, we clearly witnessed a change in tempo, link-up and pressing from his end.

Naby Keita - 8/10

Keita was the architect behind Liverpool's collective press. He played a key role in both the opening goals for his side, snatching the ball off Davy Propper before taking no time in picking out Mohamed Salah.

The former RB Leipzig midfielder also took claim of a 50-50 challenge that eventually led to Henderson's goal. What impressed otherwise, was his confidence on the ball to go forward and inject pace and penetration to the Liverpool midfield.

What a photo this is 😍 pic.twitter.com/HRg3Yul2CP — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 8, 2020

Mohamed Salah - 9/10

Mohamed Salah opens the scoring for Liverpool

One simply does not invite Mohamed Salah from that angle to launch a shot on goal. Having said that, it still had to be put away and it was done so imperiously.

The Egyptian, as he always does, looked for the creative passes and through balls from Liverpool's midfield and full-backs as he was a constant thorn in the side of Brighton defenders

Salah was also a real threat whenever Liverpool turned over possession in deeper areas, as he would set off on a run into large spaces. Salah took his second goal brilliantly with an accurate near-post header.

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

Not the most clinical outing when facing goal, but Firmino's defensive workrate and tactical play in possession drew Brighton players close to him, in turn leaving Salah with acres of space. Tidy display.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6/10

Oxlade-Chamberlain played in fits and starts, occasionally looking bright before running out of steam against the Brighton backline. There were moments that reminded us of his quality, whereas a few others showed us why he has not nailed down a starting spot at Liverpool.

Substitutes

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson's inclusion certainly ignited a spark in Liverpool, both up and down the pitch. His pace was key to tracking the runs of the wider Brighton players, while a couple of crosses he whipped in for Mohamed Salah were simply sensational. Bagged another assist with the corner that led to the third goal.

Sadio Mane - 6/10

It was an interesting cameo from Mane, who applied a bit of everything into the game. From the speed to break forward to his wide range of crossing and link-up, Mane's intelligence and calibre was visible from the get-go.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

Brighton's storm was weathered once Fabinho came on. The central midfielder screened the defence and thwarted any form of danger that was brought infield by the hosts.

James Milner - N/A

Supported his midfielders well and stuck to his job, with nothing substantial. He played his 536th Premier League match to go fifth in the all-time appearances list.

536 - James Milner's 536th Premier League appearance has seen him move into fifth place all-time for most games in the competition. Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/tQUxPq35QA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 8, 2020

Takumi Minamino - N/A

Barely spent 15 minutes on the pitch, and hence cannot be judged.

