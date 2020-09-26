Brighton 2-3 Manchester United: Player Ratings | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United managed to steal all three points at the end of a match that packed high-octane drama and typified the unpredictable nature of the Premier League. Brighton and Hove Albion gave a great account of themselves and were unfortunate to have been robbed off all points after hitting the woodwork on several occasions and even scoring an equalizer in the dying embers of the game.

The Red Devils came from behind to cop a 2-1 lead thanks to an own goal from Lewis Dunk and a brilliant solo effort from Marcus Rashford. However, Brighton dug in and looked like they had earned a point when Solly March headed home in the 95th minute.

However, Manchester United had one last attack in them and Maupay was punished for handling the ball inside the area. The referee had blown the whistle for full-time but Manchester United were given a penalty after a VAR check. Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot after taking what was the last kick of the game and secured all three points for Solskjaer's men.

95th minute: Solly March makes it 2-2

100th minute: Bruno Fernandes scores the winning penalty for Manchester United



Stoppage time was wild. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uIkg0gK16T — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 26, 2020

Manchester United Player Ratings

David de Gea - 6/10

The Spaniard was beaten easily for the penalty but he made a couple of really good saves including a crucial one in stoppage time. He was tested a lot and was helped by the crossbar on several occasions.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

Wan Bissaka was good with his tackles on occasion. Didnt offer a lot going forward and put in a couple of excellent blocks. However, his poor positioning meant that Brighton thrived down his side.

Advertisement

Harry Maguire - 6/10

Harry Maguire could have kept things way tidier at the back but played a key role in turning the ball into the net for Manchester United's opener. He also won Manchester United's late penalty but his lack of mobility at the back was exposed today.

Victor Lindelof - 4/10

Another awkward outing for the Swede. Victor Lindelof almost pulled off another blunder when he came close to scoring an own goal from a Solly March cross. He looked uncomfortable dealing with Maupey and Aaron Connolly.

Luke Shaw - 5/10

Started off poorly against Lamptey but grew into the game in the second half and kept a check on the activity down his side of the field in the second half. Luke Shaw was impressive going forward and drew quite a few fouls and Manchester United's first goal came from a set-piece that the Englishman earned.

Nemanja Matic - 6/10

Looked slow in possession and did not progress the ball as well as Ole would have wanted him to. However, he asserted himself in the second half and made some important interceptions and provided cover for the shaky Manchester United backline.

Paul Pogba - 6/10

Paul Pogba started brightly but his influence waned towards the end of the first half. He turned it around in the second half and was getting involved a lot more as Manchester United started showing more urgency. Pogba is still not fit enough to be playing 90 minutes and was taken off in the 67th. However, it looks like he is on his way.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Bruno ran almost a kilometre more than any other player on the pitch. He started to look livelier as Pogba also started finding his rhythm. Fernandes conceded penalty but then converted convincingly from the spot to win the game for Manchester United. He played a key role in the first and second Manchester United goals.

Mason Greenwood - 6/10

Greenwood had a goal chalked off for offside. He also played a great ball to Rashford which the latter finished off but was again flagged offside. He looks promising and was an improvement on Dan James.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Strayed offside on multiple occasions and caused two Manchester United goals to be disallowed. But he made up for it with a brilliant solo goal to give the Red Devils the advantage early in the second half.

This is a world class goal from Rashford. 2-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yJyLeCtoh9 — Alex (@GeniusMUFC) September 26, 2020

Anthony Martial - 5/10

The Frenchman is yet to hit his stride this season and he struggled against the Brighton backline. Did show some flashes of brilliance but that was about it and looked frustrated as he was taken off towards the end of the 90.

Substitutes

Eric Bailly - N/A

Brought on in the last ten minutes to add some steel to the defence. Bailly was adventurous but wasn't involved much.

Fred - 6/10

Fred was brought on in place of Pogba in one of Solskjaer's two negative changes. Added more protection to the backline but didn't offer much going forward.

Donny van de Beek - N/A

Van de Beek was brought on in the 91st minute and didn't have enough time to affect the game.