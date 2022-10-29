Brighton 4-1 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings as Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek score own-goals in forgettable return for Graham Potter | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea were hammered 4-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, October 29.

The Blues entered this game on the back of three wins and two draws in their last five games across competitions. They were unlucky to drop points in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United, conceding a last-gasp equalizer from Casemiro.

Graham Potter made four changes to the team that started that game. Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic were brought back into the starting XI as Jorginho started on the bench.

Chelsea made a nervy start to the game and looked susceptible to being hit on the counter-attack. Leandro Trossard nearly handed the hosts the lead but Thiago Silva made a lovely goal-line clearance. The Brazilian was called into action shortly after as he denied Pervis Estupinian.

However, their pressure paid off as Trossard showed a brilliant bit of footwork and picked his spot to make it 1-0 after six minutes. Kaoru Mitoma did well to carry the ball into the box and square it to the Spaniard. Chelsea's misery was compounded just nine minutes later. Ruben Loftus-Cheek directed the ball into his own net with his knee to make it 2-0.

Brighton scored a third goal just before half-time as Trevoh Chalobah was the second Chelsea player to score an own-goal. The hosts carried an astounding 2-0 lead into the break.

Chelsea made a good start to the second period as Kai Havertz scored to make it 3-1 just three minutes after the restart. Conor Gallagher provided an assist for the goal. Both managers made multiple changes as they looked to rotate their teams. Robert Sanchez did brilliantly in goal for Brighton as he made seven saves throughout the game.

Brighton added a late fourth goal via Pascal Gross in the dying embers. Roberto De Zerbi gave former manager Graham Potter a glimpse of his side's talent in an impressive win. That said, let's take a look at how the Blues' players fared.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5.5/10

Kepa was beaten too easily by some quick footwork by Trossard as he scored to make it 1-0. He made just one save in the game and was injured and replaced by Edouard Mendy at half-time.

Trevoh Chalobah - 5.5/10

Chalobah had a poor game as he scored an own goal that tripled Brighton's lead over Chelsea before half-time.

Thiago Silva - 7.5/10

Silva made a great start to the game and made two important last-ditch clearances to deny Brighton within the initial five minutes. He won three of his four duels and made five blocks, one interception and one tackle. He also made three clearances, off which two were off the goal-line.

Marc Cucurella - 6/10

Cucurella was on the receiving end of boos from the home crowd, having been Brighton's Player of the Year last season. He had a poor game overall and was replaced by Ben Chilwell shortly after the hour-mark.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling had a decent game for Chelsea. He played two key passes and two accurate crosses. He also won one of his three duels. He was also booked in the game.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10

Loftus-Cheek was unlucky as he was caught off-guard as the ball struck his knee and went into his own net off the crossbar in the first half. He had a decent game apart from that.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Kovacic put in a subpar performance as Brighton carved Chelsea open on multiple occasions. He was dispossessed 16 times as he won four of his six duels and made two clearances and one tackle. He was also booked during the game.

Conor Gallagher - 7.5/10

Gallagher had a decent game as he provided an assist for Kai Havertz to pull one goal back for Chelsea. He also attempted two shots on target and played two key passes. He also won three of his eight duels.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Mount played a decent game and looked good on the ball. He attempted three shots of which two were on target and one was wide of the mark. He played one key pass, two accurate crosses and one accurate long ball.

Christian Pulisic - 6.5/10

Pulisic had a subpar game as he missed a sitter in the first half. He won seven of his nine duels and played two key passes.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Havertz scored what proved to be just a consolation goal for Chelsea just after the half-time interval. Besides that, he did not contribute much to the game.

Substitutes

Edouard Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy replaced the injured Kepa at half-time and made four saves during the second half. He was unlucky to concede in stoppage time as Brighton made it four.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6.5/10

Aubameyang came on in the second period and played a decent game.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

Chilwell came on in the second period to replace Cucurella and put in a good performance.

Hakim Ziyech & Armando Broja - N/A

They came on as late-game substitutes and played very few minutes to warrant a rating.

