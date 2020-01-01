Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2019-20

Brighton & Hove Albion salvaged a point through this worldie from Alireza Jahanbaksh

Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea shared the spoils for the first time in their collective history, as a Cesar Azpilicueta opener was cancelled out by Alireza Jahanbaksh's bicycle kick in the dying stages of the match.

The win takes the Seagulls to 24 points from 21 matches, while Chelsea just cannot kill games off against lesser daunting oppositions. Since the start of the festive period, they've succumbed to three defeats and a draw against teams outside the top half of the table - West Ham, Bournemouth, Southampton and now, Brighton.

The game was one of two halves, with the hosts taking the attack to Chelsea in the second. For the first time ever therefore, Brighton scraped anything against the Blues.

On that note, we analyse the major talking points from Chelsea's disappointing draw at the Amex stadium.

2 - Having failed to score in any of his first 26 appearances for Brighton in all competitions, Alireza Jahanbakhsh has now netted in consecutive appearances for the Seagulls. Acrobat. pic.twitter.com/ybwVBXjYt6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2020

#1 Lampard sticks to four at the back, but changes personnel

Frank Lampard reverted to a 4-3-3 against the Seagulls

In what turned out to be a masterstroke three GWs back at Tottenham, many assumed a 3-4-2-1 should be the best option for Lampard and Chelsea moving forward. However, a discernible lack of zip and permeability reduced the Blues to yet another defeat at the hands of a struggling team in the form of Southampton.

At Arsenal too, Emerson was sacrificed just after the half-hour mark in order to tweak the tactical setup, and so it paid off as Tammy Abraham clawed back all three points for his side with an 87th minute winner.

Lampard went with the more conventional, pacy approach that we know of his Chelsea side. Reece James was blooded into the team after suggestions that he'd be out for just under two weeks, while Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta partnered him in the four-man back line.

Fikayo Tomori, who had a fine loan carousel at the Amex, couldn't find a place for himself in the starting XI.

Mateo Kovacic dropped to the bench while Jorginho started alongside N'Golo Kante. In front of them stood an effervescent Mason Mount.

Christian Pulisic, being another who was sidelined, returned to the wings for his first start in four games. Willian continued down the flanks, and so did Abraham.

