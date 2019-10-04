Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Premier League 2019-20

Tottenham Hotspur take on Brighton in the Premier League

Match Preview

The eighth match day of the grueling Premier League takes off with Tottenham Hotspur going head-to-head with Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex on Saturday.

It's startling to believe how quickly things can change in this game. Football can be cruel; Spurs, who almost tasted silverware four months ago in the Champions League, were blown away by Bayern Munich in the same competition three days ago.

Pressure is mounting on Mauricio Pochettino's side as they are already 10 points adrift of league leaders, Liverpool. Not all has gone right for them off the field, which clearly seems to be casting its presence on the players on it.

They'll be aiming to avoid further ignominy against an out-of-sorts Brighton outfit, who have failed to win any of their games since the opening day victory against Watford. Not to mention that they have found the back of the net only twice since.

Both sides need to bounce back, and on that note, we look at the team news and the probable playing XI of Spurs and Brighton ahead of Saturday's lunch time kick-off.

Team News

Brighton and Hove Albion:

Graham Potter will be without the services of Shane Duffy, who misses out due to a calf injury. Solly March is expected to push for a place down the right side of a five-man midfield, while Leonardo Trossard and Bernardo remain on the sidelines.

Tottenham Hotspur:

Mauricio Pochettino, firstly, will make at least a couple of changes to a back line that shipped seven against the German champions. Under-fire Jan Vertonghen could make way for Davinson Sanchez while fit-again Kyle Walker-Peters may slot in at right back.

Serge Aurier, who endured a horror show in midweek, is suspended. Giovani Lo Celso (hip) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain long-term absentees.

Probable Line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion (3-5-1-1): Mat Ryan; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Martin Montoya, Aaron Mooy, Dale Stephens, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate; Pascal Gross; Neal Maupay

The creativity of Christian Eriksen may well be what Spurs need against a packed Brighton defense

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Kyle Walker-Peters, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose; Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks; Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane