Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction | Premier League 2019/20 

Dipansu Pandit 12 // 04 Oct 2019, 21:17 IST

Harry Kane could be the key for Tottenham against Brighton

At the end of the 90 minutes in midweek, Mauricio Pochettino looked a defeated man. Bayern Munich’s antics had piled on the misery to his already faltering side, who were beaten and bruised in the group stage tie of the UEFA Champions League.

For Pochettino, the weekend could not come soon enough, because he needed an opportunity to put that humiliation behind him. On Saturday, when Spurs travel to the AMEX Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, the manager and his players will be looking to make a statement.

Tottenham had invested wisely in the summer but had failed to build on their last season’s progress. Pochettino’s wards had won just 3 of their first 7 games in the league and in a season where Liverpool has been flawless at the top of the table, Tottenham’s lack of consistency has hurt them. On Saturday though, they face a team that has been even worse in the league.

Brighton have managed just 1 win so far in the league and are 16th in the table, a point away from the relegation zone. Graham Potter’s team Have scored just 5 goals while letting in 10, which will be music to the ears of the Tottenham attack. The Seagulls have switched to a more possession-based style of play under their English manager, but it has not worked so far. Potter has not yet won at the AMEX Stadium this season, something that he will be looking to change this weekend.

Pochettino will be fuming from Tottenham’s humiliating defeat in the midweek. That, coupled with their early exit in the Carabao Cup and less than impressive form in the Premier League means that the Argentinean is running out of time. Spurs were expected to be challenging for trophies this season, after reaching the UEFA Champions League final last season. However, Pochettino’s team is sliding dangerously away from the top of the table and need all 3 points on Saturday. Thankfully, though, they have Harry Kane to count upon.

The Englishman has been on fire so far, scoring 11 goals in his last 11 games for both club and country. Few will bet against him scoring on Saturday. It could turn out to be a closely contested game, but Tottenham have the firepower to come out on top at the end of the 90 minutes.

Predicted Final Score: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur