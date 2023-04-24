Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 (6-7 on pens.) Manchester United: 5 talking points as Red Devils secure finals berth after shootout win | FA Cup 2022-23 

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 7-6 on penalties to reach the FA Cup finals. Solly March missed the decisive kick for the Seagulls, following which Victor Lindelof scored the winning penalty for the Red Devils.

There was no separating the sides after 120 minutes as Brighton and United played out a 0-0 draw from open play. They had a combined 11 shots on target in the match.

Roberto De Zerbi's side were the better team in the fixture for large spells. They dominated possession and pressed high up to keep United on the backfoot, but couldn't find a way to score. Manchester United had a few promising moments on the break but failed to truly test Brighton otherwise.

After 120 minutes, penalty shootouts beckoned and the sides were surprisingly level even after six attempts. March, however, was the first to blink and Victor indelof then smashed home his attempt to send United through.

Here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Manchester United buck penalty shootout woes

Finally they win a penalty shootout!

Manchester United had earned a reputation for being poor in the penalty shootouts. Of their previous eight before last night, the Red Devils had lost seven. That included a 11-10 defeat to Villarreal in the 2021 Europa League final and a fourth-round 8-7 loss to Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup last year.

So, when their semi-finals with Brighton last night reached the shootouts, there was a palpable sense of forboarding among Manchester United and their supporters. They might have expected another heartbreak from the spot kicks.

However, much to their surprise, the Red Devils came up trumps, converting all seven efforts from 12 yards as Solly March missed one for Brighton. The jinx was finally broken.

#4 Kaoru Mitoma packed a punch

Brighton's player of the season?

Even after 120 minutes of action between Brighton and Manchester United, no goals were scored. However, if there was one player who still stood out from the bunch, it was the former's Kaoru Mitoma.

The 25-year-old was a bright spark for the Seagulls throughout, challenging the Red Devils with his electric speed and ball-winning capabilities (he won seven ground duels on the night).

He drove forward at every opportunity and looked out for his teammates, keeping United on their toes. The Japan international even made an attempt to score from six yards out early on but it was blocked.

On any other day, Mitoma would've bagged a couple of assists for his performance. Brighton, however, will also be kicking themselves for not letting him take a penalty in the shootouts.

#3 Manchester United lacked attacking firepower

The Red Devils lacked the bite

Manchester United were impeccable from the penalty spot in the shootouts but their attacking game from open play was poor. Although the Red Devils mustered six shots on target, Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was able to make a save each time.

Their best bits of attacking play came mainly in counter-attacking situations as their forwards struggled to pose a consistent threat. Antony and Anthony Martial were below par, while Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen aren't fully fit yet.

Bruno Fernandes was the only bright spark for Ten Hag's team, but then again, his teammates weren't able to capitalize on his creative exploits. Manchester United need to recruit new attackers this summer.

#2 Brighton could secure European qualification

Brighton are the real deal

Brighton have been one of the best surprises in the Premier League this season as they are eighth in the table and competing for European places. They are far from getting mired in a relegation battle as the Seagulls are known for. The southern outfit built their campaign on a menacing attacking vanguard, having struck 54 times from 29 games, while also facing the big teams without any fear.

Last night too, Brighton gave Manchester United a serious run for their money, dominating possession and keeping them on the backfoot for large spells of the match in open play. If Roberto De Zerbi's side can keep up their form, there's a bright they could secure European football next season. Brighton are currently just four points behind fifth-placed Tottenham with three games in hand.

#1 Manchester City standing in the way of Manchester United's cup double

A cup double in the making for United

Manchester United have reached the finals of both the League Cup and the FA Cup in the same season for just the third time in their history, and a first since the 1993-94 season.

Having won the EFL Cup, the Red Devils are now aiming for a cup double. However, standing in their way are their city rivals, Manchester City, who have a treble agenda of their own.

The Sky Blues are just five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League with two games in hand. They face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals as well as Pep Guardiola's side look to win three titles.

Manchester United can cause an upset by snatching the FA Cup away from them, but their form has to improve for that to happen. The Red Devils struggled against Brighton in the semis while City blitzed their way into the showpiece clash.

The Manchester rivals will contest the finals on June 3.

