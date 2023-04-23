Brighton & Hove Albion 0(6)-0(7) Manchester United: Player ratings as Red Devils win shootout to reach final | FA Cup 2022-23

Manchester United reached the FA Cup final after seeing off Brighton & Hove Albion 7-6 on penalties. They now face city rivals Manchester City for the title on June 3.

There was no separating the two sides after 120 minutes, but both sides did have their chances. The Red Devils mustered six shots on target, while Brighton made five, but the goalkeepers on the day did a fabulous job to repelling everything away.

The added 30 minutes didn't yield anything either, so a shootout beckoned, where the two teams were once again neck-to-back. Manchester United and Brighton dispatched their first six penalties before Solly March skied his effort over the bar. That allowed Victor Lindelof to score the winning penalty and send his team into the final.

For the first time, we have a Manchester derby in the FA Cup final. On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 7/10

The Spaniard made five saves to redeem himself after his disasterclass in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg defeat at Sevilla in midweek. However, he didn't make a single save in the shootout.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7.5/10

He came up against the might of Kaoru Mitoma and did a good job of impeding him.

Victor Lindelof - 7.5/10

The Swede showed great anticipation and read the game well to make five clearances. He also struck the winning penalty that sent Manchester United into the final.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Shaw held the fort well and made a crucial intervention in the dying seconds of extra time by deflecting Solly March's cut-back.

Diego Dalot - 7/10

He was a big threat down the left flank with his probing runs but could've been more impactful with more clinicality in his output. He scored in the shootout, though.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

Casemiro created some good chances but was let down by his Manchester United teammates. He converted his spot-kick.

Christian Eriksen - 7/10

He looked menacing in the first half, calling Sanchez into action a few times. Eriksen's impact waned after the break, though, so he was taken off at the hour mark. The Dane is still working his way to fitness.

Antony - 7.5/10

Most of Manchester United's attacks flowed through him, as the Brazilian was heavily involved. He didn't last till the shootout, though, as he was taken off right before the start of extra time.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

The Portuguese talisman spurned two good chances to score in the first half but supported Antony well in attack. He was taken off midway through extra time.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

He struggled to truly test Brighton. His only shot on target came in the 105th minute, which, albeit, needed Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to make a fabulous save. However, Rashford buried his penalty in the shootout.

Anthony Martial - 5/10

It was another below-par outing for the Frenchman, who failed to muster a single effort on target. He completed only 11 passes in 85 minutes of action.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Brighton & Hove Albion

Fred (62' for Eriksen) - 5/10

The Brazilian added plenty of energy and poise to Manchester United's midfield after coming on.

Jadon Sancho (85' for Martial) - 6/10

A visible upgrade on the hapless Martial. He buried his penalty in the shootout.

Marcel Sabitzer (91' for Antony) - 6.5/10

Sanchez got a hand to his penalty, but the Austrian had struck it with enough power for the ball to end up in the back of the net.

Tyrell Malacia (101' for Wan-Bissaka) - 6/10

He was barely seen after coming on.

Wout Weghorst (101' for Fernandes) - 6/10

He scored the penultimate spot-kick in the shootout.

