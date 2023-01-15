Brighton & Hove Albion beat Liverpool 3-0 at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, January 14.

The hosts enjoyed better spells of possession in the first half than their opponents and took six shots (three on target) compared to Liverpool's three (zero on target). Kaoru Mitoma was rampant in the opening half and created numerous problems for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip.

Brighton were also awarded a penalty close to half-time when Alisson Becker clipped Solly March, but fortunately for the Reds, it was later overturned by VAR.

It was in the second half that the Seagulls capitalized on their dominance. March scored the opener after Alexis Mac Allister pounced on an error by Joel Matip to regain possession for his side. The ball found its way to Mitoma, who eventually set up March.

Minutes later, March scored a fantastic goal, his second of the game, from just inside the penalty area after a great pass from Evan Ferguson.

To seal the victory for Brighton, former Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck neatly tucked one away in the 81st minute.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest talking points from the game:

#5 Joel Matip had a torrid outing

Matip had a horrendous game at the back. The 31-year-old was at fault for Brighton's opening goal of the game after he gave the ball away cheaply under pressure from Brighton's press.

Apart from that, Matip found it difficult to contain Kaoru Mitoma and was shown a yellow card for a foul on the winger in the first half. He couldn't keep up with Mitoma's pace and was ultimately taken off by Jurgen Klopp in the 69th minute of the game.

#4 Problems keep mounting for Liverpool

Liverpool's form has been calamitous this season. The Merseyside club have struggled with various problems including injuries, tactical mistakes, and key players underperforming.

The Reds are currently facing an injury crisis with many of their key players on the sidelines. Moreover, key players like Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, and Fabinho have been in mediocre form this season.

The Reds have been sluggish starters for most of their matches and have failed to assert their dominance in the opening phases which lets opposition teams take charge. This was once again the case against Brighton.

#3 Cody Gakpo fades away on Premier League debut

Cody Gakpo's Premier League debut for the Reds did not go according to plan. The Dutch forward had a great chance to impress Jurgen Klopp in the absence of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino, but failed to make the desired impact.

Gakpo had the least number of touches (26) of any outfield player to play 90 minutes. The 23-year-old attempted only one shot on goal, which was blocked. Liverpool will be hoping that Gakpo settles in quickly and starts firing for them as soon as possible.

#2 Top four far off for Liverpool

Liverpool are yet to register a win in 2023 and things are certainly far from ideal for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp's men are way off their usual best and face an uphill task to make it into the top four. Liverpool are 7 points behind Newcastle United, who occupy the fourth position.

This was Liverpool's sixth Premier League loss in just 18 games. They will need to overturn their fortunes quickly if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. By the looks of it, Jurgen Klopp has his work cut out for him.

#1 Solly March stars for Brighton

Solly March was too hot for Liverpool to handle. He was involved in all the goals Brighton scored as he assisted one and scored two. The 28-year-old was instrumental for the hosts in the second half.

March won four duels, played four key passes, won two tackles and completed one dribble in the game. Brighton will be hoping that he continues his red-hot scoring form for the games to come as well.

