Brighton & Hove Albion vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome AEK Athens to the Falmer Stadium in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday.

The hosts are playing in a UEFA-affiliated competition for the first time in their history, after finishing sixth in the Premier League standings last season. They head into their first European match in good form, having won two games in a row. Goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Groß, and João Pedro helped them record a 3-1 away win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors are back in the competition after three seasons. They were dropped from the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 3-1 defeat on aggregate in the playoffs to Royal Antwerp. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Olympiakos in the Super League Greece on Monday.

The hosts are one of the six teams making their debut in the group stage of the Europa League this season. They have looked sharp in the Premier League this season, recording four wins in five games, and will look to continue that form in this match.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have never met a Greek team in a competitive match while the visitors have met English teams 12 times thus far. Interestingly, all games have produced conclusive results, with three wins and nine defeats for the visitors.

Athens have suffered five defeats in their last six games in the Europa League. Interestingly, they have suffered just two defeats in their last 13 away games in the competition.

The hosts have scored at least three goals in four of their five games this season and conceded just one goal apiece in four of their five games as well.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AEK Athens Prediction

The Seagulls have recorded back-to-back 3-1 wins in their last two league outings, defeating Newcastle United at home and Manchester United in their away game. They have the best-attacking record in the Premier League after five games, scoring 15 goals, and will look to build on this goalscoring form in this match.

Roberto De Zerbi has rotated his squad well thus far and a few changes in the starting XI that defeat United on Saturday are expected. Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso are long-term absentees and have been left out of the squad announced for the group stage.

Solly March and Pervis Estupinan missed the match against United but should at least feature on the bench in this match. Evan Ferguson made an appearance from the bench, hence De Zerbi has enough choice in the attack.

The Double-Headed Eagle have seen a drop in their recent games, recording just one win in their last six outings. They also do not have any major injury concerns, so should be able to field a strong squad.

Nonetheless, considering Brighton's goalscoring form and home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 AEK Athens

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kaoru Mitoma to score or assist any time - Yes