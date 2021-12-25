Brighton and Hove Albion vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th December 2021

Round 19 of the English Premier League comes to an end at the American Express Community Stadium where Brighton and Hove Albion play host to Brentford on Sunday.

With both sides level on points and separated by just one place in the league standings, this game has all the makings of an exciting affair.

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to struggle for form in the Premier League as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers last Wednesday.

Graham Porter’s side have now failed to taste victory in 11 consecutive league outings. They have also bowed out of the EFL Cup following October’s loss against Leicester City on penalties.

After a blistering start to the season, where they picked up six wins from seven games in all competitions, they have dropped to 13th place in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Brentford suffered a quarter-final exit from the EFL Cup last time out courtesy of a 2-0 loss to Chelsea.

Prior to that, Thomas Frank’s men claimed a hard-earned 2-1 win over Watford which saw their two-game winless run come to an end.

Brentford will now aim to quickly bounce back to winning ways and avoid successive defeats against Brighton after losing 1-0 in September’s reverse fixture.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Brentford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture with both sides claiming seven wins from their last 19 encounters.

Five games have ended in draws in that time, while Brighton are unbeaten in each of their last two meetings, claiming one win and one draw.

Brighton are on a run of 11 games without a win across all competitions, picking up eight draws and losing three.

Brentford have claimed just two wins from their last nine league games, with both wins coming on home turf.

The Bees are on a four-game winless run on the road, picking up two draws and losing two since October’s 2-1 win at West Ham United.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Brentford Prediction

With both sides level on points in the league table, we predict a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action Sunday. They are evenly matched on paper heading into the game and we predict a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion 2-2 Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2- Over 2.5: Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Brentford are without a clean sheet in nine of their last 10 league games.

Tip 4 - Neal Maupay to score at anytime: Yes

Edited by Shardul Sant