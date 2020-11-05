Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to host Burnley at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Monday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Goals from star striker Harry Kane and Welsh winger Gareth Bale sealed a narrow win for their side. Talented right-back Tariq Lamptey scored the consolation goal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Burnley, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Chelsea last Saturday at Turf Moor. Goals from Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech, centre-back Kurt Zouma and Germany international Timo Werner secured a comfortable win for Frank Lampard's side.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Head-to-Head

In 15 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Brighton & Hove Albion have won four games, lost four and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other in July of this year, with Brighton & Hove Albion beating Burnley 2-1. Goals from Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma and Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly ensured victory for the Seagulls. Striker Chris Wood scored the goal for Burnley.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-D-D-L

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-D-L-L

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has a few issues to deal with. Romanian striker Florin Andone and Iran international Alireza Jahanbakhsh are out with injuries.

There are doubts over the availability of right-back Tariq Lamptey, versatile player Solly March, goalkeeper Christian Walton and Colombian attacker Jose Izquierdo. Centre-back and captain Lewis Dunk is suspended.

Injured: Florin Andone, Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Doubtful: Tariq Lamptey, Christian Walton, Jose Izquierdo, Solly March

Suspended: Lewis Dunk

Meanwhile, Burnley manager Sean Dyche will be unable to call upon the services of England international Jack Cork and Dutch left-back Erik Pieters.

Centre-back and captain Ben Mee, Scotland international Phil Bardsley and winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all doubts to feature.

Injured: Erik Pieters, Jack Cork

Doubtful: Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Phil Bardsley, Ben Mee

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Predicted XI

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dale Stephens, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have won only one league game this season, and have to start turning positive performances into results.

Tariq Lamptey, Ben White and Yves Bissouma have all impressed, but no wins in their last five games represent a poor return, and manager Graham Potter will be keen to turn that around.

Burnley, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the league and sit at the bottom of the league table. Dyche has done an impressive job as the manager overall, but little investment in the summer and an ageing squad to work with could prove to be problematic.

Brighton & Hove Albion have good metrics and have produced some fine performances this season. A victory against Burnley is the likely outcome.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Burnley

