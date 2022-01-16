Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2022

Brighton and Hove Albion will welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium for a matchday 24 fixture in the English Premier League on Tuesday.

The two sides will be looking to get back to winning ways, having each failed to pick up maximum points in league action last time out.

Chelsea all but put paid to their title aspirations after they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Manchester City, with Kevin de Bruyne scoring a stunning winner from distance.

Brighton had to share the points in a 1-1 home draw with Crystal Palace on Friday. Joachim Andersen's own goal helped the Sea Gulls snatch a point after Conor Gallagher had put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute.

The draw left the Sea Gulls in ninth spot in the table, having garnered 28 points from 20 matches. Chelsea sit in third place on 43 points, 13 points behind Manchester City.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 18th meeting between the two sides and Chelsea have a vastly superior record with 14 wins to their name. Four matches ended in a draw while the home side were victorious on just one occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in in December when Danny Welbeck's injury-time goal helped Brighton snatch a point in wset London after Romelu Lukaku had put the Blues ahead.

Brighton are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with three matches in this sequence ending in draws.

Chelsea saw their 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended by Manchester City on Saturday.

Each of Brighton's last four matches have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea were totally outplayed in their defeat to Manchester City and will be keen to bounce back with a win to restore confidence.

The game against Brighton offers an excellent opportunity for that, owing to their impressive record against the East Sussex outfit. However, Graham Potter's side could be a tough nut to crack and are unlikely to be fazed by the task at hand.

Brighton's home record leaves a lot to be desired and we are backing Chelsea to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea to win (The Blues are heavy favorites and cannot afford to drop more points in what is looking a lost cause in the title race).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Chelsea's defense has not been at its best in recent months and is likely to be breached by the hosts).

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals (Goals come at a premium when both sides clash but that trend could be bucked on Tuesday).

