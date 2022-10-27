Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

Both Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea will look to return to winning ways as they lock horns at the AMEX on Saturday.

A Graham Potter shaped void seems to have sucked the ability to win out of the Seagulls. Brighton have played five Premier League games since Potter left the manager's role to take charge of Chelsea. They have not won a single one of them.

Roberto De Zerbi's reign started on a promising note with the Seagulls managing to hold Liverpool to a 3-3 draw at Anfield. Since that game, they've lost to Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Manchester City whilst also playing out a goalless stalemate against Nottingham Forest.

Brighton were perched inside the top four until Potter's departure but have now fallen to ninth in the table. They will looking to produce a quality performance against Chelsea this Saturday as they are in desperate need of getting back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are winless in their last two Premier League outings. They settled for a 1-1 draw against Manchester United last weekend. After Jorginho fired them into the lead in the 87th minute, Casemiro restored parity for the Red Devils in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The Blues managed to eke out a 2-1 win over RB Salzburg on Tuesday courtesy of goals from Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz. They are fifth in the table and will be desperate for a positive result on Saturday with a buzzing Manchester United side breathing down their necks.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have managed to draw five of their last six games against Chelsea in all competitions.

Chelsea haven't conceded a defeat in their last 11 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea haven't conceded a loss in their last six Premier League matches.

Brighton are winless in their last five matches in the Premier League.

Brighton haven't been in the lead for a single minute in any of their 10 Premier League matches against Chelsea.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Prediction

Potter will return to the AMEX Stadium on Saturday. Brighton have lost their spark following his departure. But in their defence, they came up against much stronger sides like Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City since he left.

But Chelsea are unbeaten under Potter and are likely to pick up all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet - Yes

