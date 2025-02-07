Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2025

Brighton & Hove Albion will host Chelsea in an all-Premier League fourth-round tie at the AMEX on Saturday. Chelsea had beaten Brighton 4-2 when the two sides met in the Premier League last month.

But more than revenge, Brighton will be looking for a way to bounce back after their 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Nottingham Forest last weekend. Although their early-season momentum had long dissipiated, a loss of that magnitude wasn't expected from the Seagulls.

Now Fabian Hurzeler's men have to produce a solid response against Chelsea, a team they have struggled to find much joy against in recent times. Brighton have lost all of their last four meetings with the Blues across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea got back to winning ways last Monday with a 2-1 win over West Ham United. The Blues have now risen to fourth in the Premier League table, two points clear of the Cityzens. They have also collected 13 points from losing positions so far this Premier League season.

However, Chelsea have struggled on the road as of late. They are without a win in their last four matches away from home, drawing and losing twice each.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have been victorious in just one of their last 11 home matches against Chelsea, losing seven and drawing three. Brighton have lost each of their last four matches against Blues across all competitions.

Chelsea were victorious the last two times these two teams squared off in the FA Cup.

Since achieving promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Brighton have advanced from five of their six FA Cup fourth round ties.

Chelsea have progressed from 25 of their last 27 FA Cup fourth round ties, losing only to Everton (2010-11) and Bradford City (2014-15).

Georginio Rutter of Brighton has four goal involvements in his last two FA Cup appreaances despite having played just 101 minutes. He has scored three goals and assisted one.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Prediction

It is difficult to back Brighton after their horror show against Nottingham Forest last weekend. They were also beaten comprehensively by Chelsea last month. The Seagulls are vulnerable at the back and Chelsea have plenty of firepower and they should be able to get a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

