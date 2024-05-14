Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2023-24

A revitalized Chelsea will look to make a final push for a European berth as they travel to the AMEX to take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday. Nottingham Forest put The Blues to the test this past weekend, but Mauricio Pochettnio's emerged winners at the end of the 90.

They went into the last quarter of the game trailing the Tricky Trees by a goal. But Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson scored in quick succession to make it 3-2 and win the game for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Brighton's inability to score prolifically was exposed once again as they settled for a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday. Joel Veltman opened the scoring for the Seagulls as early as the 18th minute before Sean Longstaff restored parity five minutes into first-half stoppage-time.

The draw meant that Brighton's European aspirations went up in smoke. Having picked up a single win in their last five Premier League matches, Brighton ought to know they are fully responsible for their disappointments this term.

Chelsea are currently on a three-match winning run. Pochettino's men will look to sign off on their 2023-24 Premier League campaign on a high. After locking horns with Brighton on Wednesday, they will take on Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in their final game of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Brighton and Chelsea have clashed 22 times in the past. Chelsea have won 14 of those matches while Brighton have been victorious merely thrice. Five matches have ended as draws.

However, in the last four meetings between the two sides across all competitions, Chelsea and Brighton have won two apiece.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide: D-W-L-L-D

Chelsea form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's goalscorer from the weekend, Joel Veltman, was feared to have picked up an injury and had to be taken off shortly after scoring against Newcastle United. But it's not expected to be too bad and he is likely to feature here.

The Seagulls still have a long list of injuries and there is no doubt that it has gone a long way towards crippling them this term.

Injuries: Solly March, Pervis Estupinan, Even Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner and Jan Paul van Hecke

Doubtful: Joel Veltman, Joao Pedro

Suspensions: None

Chelsea

Chelsea are yet another side that has had to navigate an injury crisis this season. But their squad and especially their bench is starting to look a lot more healthier and familiar now. A few key players continue to be sidelined but it's still an improvement on where they were for majority of the campaign.

Injuries: Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemenka, Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Tariq Lamptey, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Igor Julio; Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross; Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte, Julio Enciso; Danny Welbeck

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Djordje Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Moses Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Mykhaylo Mudryk; Nicolas Jackson

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea beat Brighton 3-2 in the corresponding fixture from the first half of the Premier League season. The Blues are on a good run right now and things seem to be coming together for them. Brighton don't score too many goals but it's also difficult to put plenty past them.

This will be a tight contest but Chelsea are likely to find a way to secure all three points here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Chelsea