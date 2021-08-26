Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of important games this weekend as Brighton & Hove Albion take on Everton at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton & Hove Albion have been fairly inconsistent over the past year and will need to work hard to remain in the Premier League this season. The Seagulls have won both their league games this month and will be confident ahead of this match.

Everton did well under Carlo Ancelotti last season but largely failed to justify their potential and could only manage a 10th-place finish. The Toffees played out a 2-2 draw with Leeds United in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Head-to-Head

Everton have a good record against Brighton & Hove Albion and have won nine out of 19 matches played between the two teams. Brighton & Hove Albion have managed only four victories against the Toffees and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the Premier League: W-W

Everton form guide in the Premier League: D-W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion have a depleted squad

Brighton & Hove Albion

Tariq Lamptey, Dan Burn, Kjell Scherpen, and Joel Veltman are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Danny Welbeck, Neal Maupay, and Enock Mwepu are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Tariq Lamptey, Dan Burn, Kjell Scherpen, Joel Veltman

Doubtful: Danny Welbeck, Neal Maupay, Enock Mwepu

Suspended: None

Everton need to win this game

Everton

Moise Kean was sent off in the Carabao Cup this week and is suspended for this game. James Rodriguez is also sidelined at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Injured: James Rodriguez

Doubtful: Ben Godfrey, Alex Iwobi

Suspended: Moise Kean

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Predicted XI

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robert Sanchez; Solly March, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Adam Webster; Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross; Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly

Everton Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne; Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Prediction

Everton have failed to meet expectations over the past year and will need their star-studded squad to come good this season. The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison can singlehandedly win games on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion can pack a punch on their day and have won both their games in the Premier League so far. Everton are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Everton

