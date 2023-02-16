Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion will take on fellow top-half Premier League side Fulham at the AMEX on Saturday.

A Robert Sanchez howler cost Brighton two valuable points as they settled for a draw with Crystal Palace last Saturday. It was a game the Seagulls dominated from start to finish and Roberto De Zerbi's men will be disappointed to have not come away with all three points.

Brighton & Hove Albion @OfficialBHAFC Roberto's reaction. "I think there was only one team on the pitch."Roberto's reaction. "I think there was only one team on the pitch." 💬 Roberto's reaction. ⤵️ https://t.co/1TPaFQjPij

They fired almost thrice as many shots as the Eagles but only had Solly March's goal to show for it. On a positive note though, Brighton remain unbeaten in the league in 2023, having picked up three wins and two draws in five matches so far since the turn of the year.

They are level on points (35) with Saturday's opponents but have played two games fewer than them. De Zerbi's men also have two games in hand over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have 39 points.

A win would take them closer to the top four and also help pile up the pressure on Newcaste United, who presently occupy the last Champions League berth.

Meanwhile, Fulham also harbor European aspirations and will look to keep themselves in the hunt for a ticket to a continental competition with a positive result on Saturday. They snapped a three-match winless streak in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Willian and Manor Solomon scored the goals for Marco Silva's side, who have arguably been the surprise package of the season. It was their 10th win in the Premier League this season. It's worth noting that only Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have mustered more this term.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have never won against the Cottagers in the Premier League in five meetings. This is the longest they've gone without winning a single game against any opponent in the competition.

Fulham won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Craven Cottage in the first half of the season. They are looking to complete their first league double over the Seagulls since the 1992-93 season when the two sides were in the third tier.

Brighton haven't been beaten in their last nine Premier League home games against newly promoted teams.

Brighton are unbeaten in the Premier League in 2023, winning three and drawing two.

After picking up wins against Liverpool and Bournemouth in their latest games at the AMEX, Brighton are looking to win three Premier League home games in a row for the first time since November 2019.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Prediction

This will be an exciting contest between two well-matched sides. It's likely to be an open game but we believe the Seagulls might just edge this one.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Fulham

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

