Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting tips | 27 August, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion will host Leeds United at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the fourth gameweek of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The Seagulls have begun the season in superb fashion, picking up a 2-1 win over Manchester United on the opening day, thanks to a Pascal Gross brace. They then played out a goalless draw against Newcastle United before beating West Ham United 2-0 away, with Alexis Mac Alister and Leandro Trossard getting on the scoresheet.

Brighton have picked up seven points from a maximum of nine and sit fifth in the league standings. They will now look to continue their strong start to the season against Leeds.

Leeds have also had a brilliant start to their league campaign, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in their season opener. They then played out a 2-2 draw against Southampton before picking up an impressive 3-0 victory over Chelsea at Elland Road last weekend.

The visitors sit a place above their weekend opponents in the league table but are level on points.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Brighton and Leeds. Both teams have won 18 games apiece.

There have been 13 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The Seagulls have never lost a Premier League game against Leeds.

The Whites have failed to score in five of their last seven games in this fixture.

Graham Potter's side won just five league games on home turf last season. Two of the three teams with fewer home wins got relegated.

Leeds have made their best start to a top-flight campaign since their return to the Premier League in 2020.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United Prediction

The Seagulls are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games. They have, however, won just two competitive outings on home turf this year and will look to improve their home form.

Leeds, meanwhile, have picked up three wins and a draw in their four games across competitions this season. They have lost just one of their last six away league outings and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in five of Leeds' last six games,)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last six matchups between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav