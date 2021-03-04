Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play host to Leicester City at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday for their latest English Premier League game.
Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion last Saturday at the Hawthorns. A first-half goal from centre-back Kyle Bartley was enough to secure the win for the Baggies.
Leicester City, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Sean Dyche's Burnley yesterday at Turf Moor. A goal from Czech Republic international Matej Vydra for Burnley was cancelled out by a goal from Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester City.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Head-to-Head
In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Leicester City hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost four and drawn four.
The two clubs last faced each other this year in the 5th round of the FA Cup, with Leicester City beating Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0. A late second-half goal from Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho ensured victory for the Foxes.
Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-D-D-W
Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-W-W-D
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Team News
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter will be unable to call upon the services of Romanian striker Florin Andone, wing-back Solly March and centre-back Adam Webster, while there are doubts over the availability of talented young right-back Tariq Lamptey.
Injured: Adam Webster, Florin Andone, Solly March
Doubtful: Tariq Lamptey
Suspended: None
Leicester City
Meanwhile, Leicester City have a few injury issues to deal with. Versatile defender James Justin, winger Harvey Barnes, Spanish forward Ayoze Perez and veteran centre-back Wes Morgan. There are doubts over the availability of experienced centre-back Jonny Evans, England international James Maddison and Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet.
Injured: James Justin, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez, Wes Morgan
Doubtful: James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Jonny Evans
Suspended: None
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Predicted XI
Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Yves Bissouma, Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Neal Maupay
Leicester City Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Amartey, Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Nampalys Mendy, Ricardo Pereira, Youri Tielemans, Cengiz Under, Timothy Castagne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Prediction
Brighton & Hove Albion are currently 16th in the league table, three points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham. The Seagulls have played some good football, but Graham Potter's side have suffered as a result of some poor finishing.
Leicester City, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league table, one point behind second-placed Manchester United. The Foxes have won only two of their last five league games, as injuries to key players proving to be a major problem.
Brighton & Hove Albion arguably deserve to be higher up the table, and given Leicester City's injury issues, a draw seems to be an ideal result.
Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Leicester City
