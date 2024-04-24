Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2024

The Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Brighton and Hove Albion play host to Manchester City at the American Express Stadium on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola’s men find themselves in a three-horse race for the league title and will be looking to pick up where they left off in their FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

Brighton and Hove Albion failed to find their feet in the Premier League as they were held to a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw by bottom-dwellers Burnley last time out.

The Seagulls have gone four consecutive matches without a win, picking up two draws and losing twice since March’s 1-0 victory against AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League.

With 44 points from 32 matches, Brighton are currently 10th in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, Manchester City turned in a fine show of fighting spirits last time out as they secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory against a wasteful Chelsea side in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Before that, Guardiola’s men suffered a quarter-final exit from the Champions League as they were beaten on penalties by Real Madrid after a thrilling 4-4 aggregate stalemate.

Manchester City are currently third in the Premier League table, one point behind second-placed Liverpool and two adrift of league leaders Arsenal. A win here would take them to the top of the standings.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 20 of the last 31 meetings between the sides.

Brighton and Hove Albion have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Manchester City have won all but one of their last five games against the Seagulls, with a 1-1 draw in May 2023 being the exception.

Brighton have managed just one win in their last seven Premier League games while losing three and claiming three draws since late February.

Manchester City are on a run of 17 straight league games without defeat, picking up 13 wins and four draws since December’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City are in a heated battle with Arsenal and Liverpool at the top of the league table and must avoid any slip-ups in the season’s run-in.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we predict Guardiola’s men will come away with all three points and extend their dominance over the Seagulls.

Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-3 Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six encounters)

