Brighton & Hove Albion vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th December 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Marseille at the American Express Stadium on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Burnley in their most recent league game. A goal from young French winger Wilson Odobert for Burnley was cancelled out by a goal from Ivorian winger Simon Adingra for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Marseille, on the other hand, beat Lorient 4-2 in their most recent league game. A brace from Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and goals from Congolese centre-back Chancel Mbemba and Argentine centre-back Leonardo Balerdi sealed the deal for Marseille, who had right-back Jonathan Clauss sent off in the second half.

Midfielder Romain Faivre and left-back Benjamin Mendy scored the goals for Lorient.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The previous encounter between the two sides ended in a draw.

Irish striker Evan Ferguson has scored six goals in 10 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Brazilian forward Joao Pedro has managed six goal contributions in six league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has managed 11 goal contributions in 12 league starts for Marseille this season.

Portuguese attacker Vitinha has managed four goal contributions in eight league starts for Marseille this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Marseille Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion are sitting second in the Europa League table, one point behind table toppers Marseille and six points ahead of third-placed AEK Athens. They could finish their group stage campaign as table toppers and manager Roberto De Zerbi will be keen to have that accomplishment.

The Seagulls sit eighth in the league table, having won two of their last five league games. Their league campaign has been far from smooth, especially in recent months, but a good finish to their Europa League group could provide them with a boost of positivity.

Marseille, on the other hand, are sixth in the league, having won three of their last five league games. They have won their last three league games, and manager Gennaro Gattuso has managed to provide some stability following their tumultuous start to the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion should emerge victorious in this match.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Marseille

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion to win

Tip 2: Game to have over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet - Yes