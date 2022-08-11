Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Newcastle United at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in the league. A first-half brace from German midfielder Pascal Gross sealed the deal for Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion. An own goal from Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister proved to be a mere consolation for Manchester United.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, beat Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest 2-0. Second-half goals from Swiss centre-back Fabian Schar and striker Callum Wilson secured the win for Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brighton & Hove Albion hold the advantage, having won six games.

Newcastle United have won three games, while the other five have ended in draws.

Pascal Gross was the star against Manchester United; the German has been a consistent performer for the Seagulls. The 31-year old made six goal contributions in the league last season.

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo displayed his immense talent against Manchester United; the 20-year old only made eight league appearances last season but is expected to play a bigger role for Brighton & Hove Albion this time around.

Joelinton's transformation from an attacker to a midfielder has been astounding to witness. The Brazilian was excellent against Nottingham Forest, and managed an assist as well.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Manchester United to enjoy a bright start to the season, although categorising it as an upset would not be correct, given the current status of the Seagulls' opponents. It has been reported that Manchester United considered Graham Potter for their managerial position before appointing Erik ten Hag; given that Manchester United have mastered the art of making wrong decisions on a consistent basis, it would not be surprising to see this one fall under that category as well.

32% of his Premier League goals have come against the Red Devils. Pascal Gross has scored more Premier League goals against Manchester United than any other side (6).32% of his Premier League goals have come against the Red Devils. Pascal Gross has scored more Premier League goals against Manchester United than any other side (6). 32% of his Premier League goals have come against the Red Devils. 😀 https://t.co/rLRirWvvcy

Brighton & Hove Albion will be fine this season. They have punched above their weight with their performances under Graham Potter, while their smart recruitment and attractive style of play makes them an ideal destination for young players around the world. Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Benjamin White have all thrived and moved for big money as a result.

It has not been the summer many Newcastle United fans might have been expecting. Following the takeover, there was talk about Kylian Mbappe and Neymar; while that was very clearly an exaggeration, targets like Lucas Paqueta and Alexander Isak were seen as sensible links.

However, following the arrival of Nick Pope and Sven Botman, both to shore up their defence, there has been a lull. It is clear that attacking reinforcements are needed, with Leicester City's James Maddison the recent player to attract interest.

Rodgers said: “He is really pivotal to us. There is no way I would want to sell him. £40m bid? I think it might just cover three-quarters of his left leg”. Newcastle have improved their bid for James Maddison: £50m add ons included, as @LukeEdwardsTele has reported.Rodgers said: “He is really pivotal to us. There is no way I would want to sell him. £40m bid? I think it might just cover three-quarters of his left leg”. Newcastle have improved their bid for James Maddison: £50m add ons included, as @LukeEdwardsTele has reported. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFCRodgers said: “He is really pivotal to us. There is no way I would want to sell him. £40m bid? I think it might just cover three-quarters of his left leg”. https://t.co/1s23h2eEEX

Brighton & Hove Albion to win here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Pascal Gross to provide an assist- Yes

