Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th July 2023

The Premier League Summer Series is back in action with another set of matches this week as Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an intriguing clash at the Red Bull Arena on Friday.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League table last season and have been impressive over the past year. The Magpies were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea in their previous game and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, finished in sixth place in the league table last season and have been in excellent form in recent months. The Seagulls eased past Brentford by a 2-0 scoreline this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton & Hove Albion have a slight edge over Newcastle United and have won 12 out of the 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 11 victories.

Newcastle United ended their Premier League campaign on a mixed note last season - they were unbeaten in their last four games but managed to win only one of these matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion finished in sixth place with a total of 62 points in the Premier League last season - their best-ever performance in the history of the Premier League.

Newcastle United conceded only 33 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - the joint-best defensive record in the competition alongside Manchester City.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have been a formidable force over the past year and have managed to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League. Eddie Howe has shaped his side into a robust unit and will look to make the most of his club's pre-season tour.

Brighton & Hove Albion have consistently exceeded expectations in recent months and can pack a punch on their day. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julio Enciso to score - Yes