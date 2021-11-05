Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th November 2021

The English Premier League returns this weekend before the third international break of the season, with Brighton and Hove Albion hosting Newcastle United on Saturday.

Brighton and Hove Albion began the campaign in a brilliant manner as they won all but one of their first seven games across all competitions.

The Seagulls have derailed their campaign since then as they are winless in their last six games. However, Brighton and Hove Albion picked up an impressive 2-2 draw against Liverpool last time out and will be looking to build on that.

Brighton and Hove Albion sit eighth in the league table with 16 points from 10 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Newcastle United at the weekend.

Newcastle United are one of two teams yet to win a Premier League game this campaign. Chelsea comfortably beat them 3-0 on home turf in their last game, with Newcastle struggling to test the visitors.

Newcastle United sit 19th in the Premier League table, two points above Norwich City at the bottom of the pile. They will be looking to quickly get a good run of results to preserve their top-flight status.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the 28 meetings between the two teams, Brighton and Hove Albion have won 12 times. Newcastle United have won nine times while the other seven have ended in draws.

Brighton and Hove Albion are unbeaten in all eight Premier League games against Newcastle United.

Newcastle United have failed to score in their last four games against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Newcastle United have not kept a clean sheet in any of their 10 Premier League games this campaign.

Brighton and Hove Albion have not kept a clean sheet in their last three games.

Both teams have scored in all but one of Newcastle United's last eight games.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Prediction

Brighton and Hove Albion have won four of their first five games of the Premier League season. However, they won none of their last five games, with four draws and a loss. Graham Potter will be hoping his side can turn the tide around and begin picking up wins.

Newcastle United are winless in the Premier League this campaign. They have conceded 23 goals already, the second-most in the league so far.

Newcastle United FC @NUFC



Callum Wilson's incredible overhead kick against Crystal Palace has been shortlisted for the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for October!



Vote now 👇 ✂️ @CallumWilson ✂️Callum Wilson's incredible overhead kick against Crystal Palace has been shortlisted for the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for October!Vote now 👇 ✂️ @CallumWilson ✂️Callum Wilson's incredible overhead kick against Crystal Palace has been shortlisted for the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for October!Vote now 👇

Although both teams are struggling at the moment, Brighton and Hove Albion have been a far better side. The Seagulls' impressive performances, coupled with home advantage, should see them return to winning ways at the weekend.

Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES

Tip 3 - Newcastle United to concede first (The Magpies have conceded first in five of their last seven games)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Neal Maupay to score anytime - YES

Edited by Peter P