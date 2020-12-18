Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to welcome Sheffield United to the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Fulham on Wednesday at Craven Cottage.

Both sides mustered four shots on target but were unable to find the net despite the efforts of Danny Welbeck, Ademola Lookman and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Manchester United on Thursday at Bramall Lane.

A brace from English forward Marcus Rashford and a goal from France international Anthony Martial sealed the win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick scored a brace for the Blades.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

In three previous encounters between the two sides, Sheffield United hold the advantage. They have won two games and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from left-back Enda Stevens for Sheffield United was cancelled out by a goal from French attacker Neal Maupay for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-L-L-D

Sheffield United form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-L-L

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter will be unable to call upon the services of Romanian striker Florin Andone, who is out with an injury.

Injured: Florin Andone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Sheffield United will be without key centre-back Jack O'Connell and defender Kean Bryan, who are both injured. There are doubts over the availability of Scottish striker Oli McBurnie and key midfielder Sander Berge.

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Kean Bryan

Doubtful: Oli McBurnie, Sander Berge

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay

Sheffield United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Enda Stevens, Oliver Norwood, Ethan Ampadu, John Fleck, David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion continue to be an inconsistent unit, despite playing some good football. They sit 16th in the league table, and talented manager Graham Potter will hope to ensure that the Seagulls are not dragged into a relegation battle.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the league table and are yet to win a game. They have one point from 13 games, and the potential injury of key midfielder Sander Berge against Manchester United only adds to their woes.

The Seagulls are not in the best of form, but given Sheffield United's struggles this season, Potter's side might just edge past them.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Sheffield United

