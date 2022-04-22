Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Southampton at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the league. econd-half goals from Algeria international Riyad Mahrez, young star Phil Foden and Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva sealed the deal for Manchester City.

Southampton, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Burnley in the league. First-half goals from Welsh right-back Connor Roberts and Irish centre-back Nathan Collins secured the win for Burnley.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Southampton hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won three games, while the other seven have ended in draws.

Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu has scored two goals and provided four assists in the league for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Striker Che Adams and star midfielder James Ward-Prowse have both scored seven league goals this season for Southampton.

Winger Nathan Redmond has provided five assists in the league for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 300 - James Ward-Prowse is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance tonight, becoming the seventh youngest player to reach this milestone. Indeed, only Jason Dodd (329) has played more games for Southampton in the competition than Ward-Prowse. Technician. 300 - James Ward-Prowse is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance tonight, becoming the seventh youngest player to reach this milestone. Indeed, only Jason Dodd (329) has played more games for Southampton in the competition than Ward-Prowse. Technician. https://t.co/jsUsG1kRJx

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion are 10th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. The Seagulls could lose some key players this summer, with the likes of Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma attracting interest from clubs like Arsenal and Aston Villa.

With young talents like Tariq Lamptey, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo developing well, Brighton & Hove Albion could potentially build on their current development under Graham Potter and improve their league standing.

That's all from the boss. 🤝 "It's about finishing as strong as we can. It would be really nice to pass 41 points. Our fans have stuck with us so it would be good to do that on Sunday."That's all from the boss. 🤝 #BHAFC "It's about finishing as strong as we can. It would be really nice to pass 41 points. Our fans have stuck with us so it would be good to do that on Sunday."That's all from the boss. 🤝 #BHAFC https://t.co/ZFvEH6FCaJ

Southampton, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, one point behind Brighton & Hove Albion. Right-back Valentino Livramento, centre-back Mohammed Salisu and striker Armando Broja have all done well this season. However, Southampton's depth has been questioned.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has been an excellent manager for the club, and the Saints should aim to keep hold of him for as long as possible. The Austrian has previously been linked with the Arsenal and Manchester United jobs.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals- No

Tip 3: Southampton to score first- Yes

