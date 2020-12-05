Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play hosts to Southampton at the American Express Community Stadium on Monday in their next English Premier League game.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the English Premier League at the American Express Community Stadium.

Portugal international Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead in the second half, but a late penalty from German midfielder Pascal Gross secured a draw for the Seagulls.

Southampton, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Manchester United last Sunday at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Polish centre-back Jan Bednarek and England international James Ward-Prowse scored first-half goals to put the Saints ahead, but a goal from Portugal international Bruno Fernandes and a brace from veteran striker Edinson Cavani sealed a comeback win for Manchester United.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Southampton hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost two and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. French striker Neal Maupay scored a first-half goal for Brighton & Hove Albion which was cancelled out by a strike from England international Danny Ings.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-D-W-D

Southampton form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-D-L

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion have a few injury concerns. They will be without former Southampton midfielder Adam Lallana and Romanian striker Florin Andone due to injuries. There are doubts over the availability of Netherlands international Davy Propper, Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Injured: Florin Andone, Adam Lallana

Doubtful: Davy Propper, Christian Walton, Alexis Mac Allister

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will be unable to call upon the services of winger Nathan Redmond, who is injured. Key striker Danny Ings, young midfielder Will Smallbone and centre-back Mohammed Salisu are all doubts to feature.

Injured: Nathan Redmond

Doubtful: Will Smallbone, Danny Ings, Mohammed Salisu

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Predicted XI

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Mathew Ryan, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Solly March, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck, Aaron Connolly

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo, Theo Walcott, Che Adams

3️⃣7️⃣💪@OriolRomeu has made more tackles than any other #PL player so far this season 💥 pic.twitter.com/l8DbHLYXBP — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 2, 2020

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have played some good football, but have not been able to procure the result they often deserved. Graham Potter's side have talented youngsters like Ben White, Tariq Lamptey and Aaron Connolly in their squad, and they will have to ensure that the Seagulls get a result that matches their performance.

Southampton, on the other hand, have impressed under the management of Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Saints sit sixth in the league table, and despite missing star striker Danny Ings due to an injury, the likes of Che Adams and Theo Walcott have filled in admirably.

Southampton were very close to securing a result against Manchester United. Given their current form, they could prove to be a stronger team than Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Southampton

