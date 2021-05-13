Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play host to West Ham United at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday at the Molineux Stadium. Second-half goals from Spanish winger Adama Traore and young midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White secured the win for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Centre-back Lewis Dunk scored the sole goal for Brighton & Hove Albion, who had Dunk and French forward Neal Maupay sent off in the second-half.

West Ham United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton last Sunday at the London Stadium. A first-half goal from English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the deal for Everton.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Brighton & Hove Albion have won three games, lost three and drawn four.

The season so far has been one of our best as a team. Heads won’t drop after the weekend, we’re gonna keep chasing every ball, fighting every battle and pushing for the Ws. ⚒ #COYI pic.twitter.com/IqCBcclaCc — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) May 11, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from former Brentford attacker Neal Maupay and England international Lewis Dunk for Brighton & Hove Albion was cancelled out by goals from young full-back Ben Johnson and midfielder Tomas Soucek for West Ham United.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-D-D

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-L-W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter will be unable to call upon the services of wing-back Solly March and talented young right-back Tariq Lamptey. There are doubts over the availability of experienced midfielder Adam Lallana, Romanian striker Florin Andone and Dutch defender Joel Veltman. Forward Neal Maupay and centre-back Lewis Dunk are suspended.

Injured: Solly March, Tariq Lamptey

Doubtful: Joel Veltman, Adam Lallana, Florin Andone

Suspended: Lewis Dunk, Neal Maupay

West Ham United

Meanwhile, West Ham United could be without a few players. Star midfielder Declan Rice, left-backs Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell, Argentina international Manuel Lanzini and experienced midfielder Mark Noble are all doubts to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku, Manuel Lanzini

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Robert Sanchez, Ben White, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Aaron Connolly, Danny Welbeck, Leandro Trossard

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Ben Johnson, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Jesse Lingard, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio

Bruno Fernandes ♥ Jesse Lingard



🗣 "For me, if you watch the last 10 games, he’s been the best player in the Premier League.



"Everyone here is really, really happy for him. He has confidence back, he has his swag back." pic.twitter.com/j2VqpN30Fh — Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion are 17th in the English Premier League, but arguably deserve to be in higher position. The Seagulls have played some attractive football throughout the season, and manager Graham Potter has been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job recently.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are 5th in the league table, six points behind 4th-placed Chelsea who have played a game more. The Hammers have impressed with their performances this season, and securing Champions League football for next season would be an astonishing achievement.

West Ham United will be keen to reduce the gap between them and Chelsea and should be able to edge past Brighton & Hove Albion.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

