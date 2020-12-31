Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play hosts to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday in their next English Premier League game.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on Tuesday at the American Express Community Stadium.

A second-half goal from French striker Alexandre Lacazette was enough to secure the win for the Gunners.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Manchester United on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

A late second-half goal from England international Marcus Rashford ensured victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brighton & Hove Albion hold the slight advantage. The Seagulls have won four games, lost two and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Both sides had just one shot on target despite the likes of Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota (Wolves) and Neal Maupay (Brighton) starting.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-D-D-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-D-L

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion were without talented young right-back Tariq Lamptey and veteran midfielder Adam Lallana against Arsenal. Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck was on the bench.

The trio are doubts to feature in this game, while Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo and Romanian striker Florin Andone are out due to injury.

Injured: Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone

Doubtful: Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be without star striker Raul Jimenez and Spanish full-back Jonny, who are both out injured.

There are doubts over the availability of Belgium international Leander Dendoncker, centre-back Willy Boly and veteran Brazilian left-back Marcal.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny

Doubtful: Leander Dendoncker, Willy Boly, Marcal

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Ben White, Dan Burn, Joel Veltman, Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma, Pascal Gross, Solly March, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Fabio Silva

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

While Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is a good coach, the results have not favored the Seagulls this season. They sit 17th in the Premier League table. Brighton's talented young squad will have to start getting results if they want to avoid a relegation scrap.

Wolves, on the other hand, performed well against Manchester United and were arguably unlucky to lose the way they did. The absence of striker Raul Jimenez has been felt, with youngster Fabio Silva still learning the ropes. Wolves will hope that their talismanic forward returns to action soon.

Wolves have endured a topsy-turvy season, while the Seagulls have not enjoyed the rub of the green. Nuno Espirito Santo's side should edge past Potter's team on Saturday.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

