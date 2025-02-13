Brighton vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2025

Brighton and Chelsea will battle for three points in the first match of the Premier League matchday 25 weekend on Friday (February 14th). The game will be played at the Amex Stadium.

The game comes less than a week after Brighton defeated the Blues with a 2-1 comeback win at the same venue in the FA Cup fourth round. They went behind to Bart Verbruggen's horror fifth-minute own goal but were level seven minutes later when Georginio Rutter headed home after a defensive mix-up. Kaoru Mitoma scored the match-winner with a smart finish in the 57th minute.

The Sea Gulls will now turn their focus to the league where their last game saw them on the wrong end of a 7-0 thrashing away to Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea, meanwhile, claimed a comeback 2-1 home win over West Ham last time out in the league.

The victory left the Blues in fourth spot in the table with 43 points to show for their efforts in 24 games. Brighton are 10th on 34 points.

Brighton vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 26th meeting between the two sides. Chelsea lead 16-4 while five games were drawn.

Brighton are the only Premier League side yet to score in the first 20 minutes of a home league game this term.

Chelsea are winless in five away games across competitions since mid-December (three losses).

Brighton's 7-0 thrashing away to Nottingham was their heaviest league defeat since 1958.

Chelsea's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more, with the last five witnessing goals at both ends.

Chelsea have conceded nine goals in their last five games.

Brighton vs Chelsea Prediction

Brigthon are winless in their last five home league games (three draws) but Fabian Hurzeler's side are unbeaten in three home games against sides starting the day in the top four (two wins).

Chelsea's recent inconsistent run of results continued with their cup defeat. The capital side head to the south coast with just a two-point advantage over fifth-placed Manchester City in the race for the top four. Enzo Maresca's side were on a 12-game unbeaten pre-Christmas but have won just two in seven league games since Boxing Day (three losses).

The visitors have struggled defensively and this is something that Brighton could capitalize on. We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Brighton 2-2 Chelsea

Brighton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

